- (PLX AI) - Autoliv shares rose 3% after issuing new medium-term targets that signaled confidence, analysts said.
- • Autoliv targets organic sales growth of 4-6% over time, and says shareholder returns could be well over $2 billion over the next 3 years
- • The planned buybacks are above our estimate, SEB said
- • A lot can happen between now and 2025 in the auto industry, but a more ambitious long-term growth plan is a positive, SEB said
