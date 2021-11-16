Innovative refrigerated trailer system combines fully electric refrigeration unit and highly efficient battery storage to transport food and medicine reliably and sustainably

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), today premiered its trailer refrigeration system with zero direct carbon emissions at the Solutrans international trade show in Lyon, France.

The Thermo King AxlePower technology combines a fully electric refrigeration unit, highly efficient battery storage, and the ability to run on low or zero-emissions power sources, such as an axle energy recovery system, shore power or hybrid system. The sustainable battery enables the refrigeration unit to operate autonomously and keep the cargo at optimal temperature, even when the vehicle is not running.

"Safe, sustainable transport of foods, medicines and vaccines is more critical than ever," said Francesco Incalza, president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "Temperature-controlled transport is subject to the highest operational safety requirements. Our technology can ensure sensitive goods stay at the required temperature, while reducing energy, emissions, and noise all important to a sustainable future. We're proud to continue to deliver breakthrough technology, which supports our customers' sustainability goals and our Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer carbon emissions by one gigaton by 2030."

The new solution delivers immediate and long-term sustainability benefits while reducing operating costs. With zero direct emissions and silent operation, it enables inner-city deliveries, including in Ultra-low Emission Zones (ULEZs). Intelligent energy management ensures that there are always enough battery reserves, even on long journeys or in traffic jams. If necessary, the system can also harvest energy from the tractive power of the trailer. All components are monitored in real time by a Thermo King telematics system.

Thermo King will showcase the AxlePower zero-direct emission trailer refrigeration unit powered by BPW's ePower system at the Solutrans international trade show, Nov. 16-20. Currently in the testing phase, this integrated system recovers energy generated when the vehicle is rolling, sailing or braking and stores it in Thermo King's efficient battery to power the refrigeration system. This system is tractor-independent and compatible with all Thermo King trailer refrigeration units. The solution has been nominated from more than 100 applications as one of seven finalists for the Solutrans Innovation Award.

Also showcased at the event will be Thermo King's E200 fully electric unit for small vans and trucks, and the new Advancer Hybrid refrigeration unit, the latest addition to the Advancer A-Series trailer range, which seamlessly switches between the primary electric operating mode to engine power when needed.

"At Trane Technologies, sustainability is at the centre of everything we do as we challenge what's possible for the industry, and the world," said Incalza. "For decades, Thermo King has led the industry in electrification of transport refrigeration, and we continue to relentlessly innovate in support of our customers, our communities and our planet."

Thermo King has committed to invest more than $100 million over the next three years to deliver a fully-electric product in every segment of the cold chain by 2023 in EMEA and 2025 in the Americas.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world's annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its "Opportunity for All" pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Thermo King

Thermo King by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

