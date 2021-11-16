Temenos cements its industry leadership position as one of the two companies in the Software and Services category in DJSI World, the world's most influential ESG index

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it has been recognized as a sustainability leader in the Software and Services Category for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the third year running and in the DJSI Europe Index for the second consecutive year.1

Temenos maintained its industry leadership as one of the two companies in the software category in DJSI World, which is considered a gold standard for measuring environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate practices.

Temenos scored 76 (out of 100) in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: Nov 12, 2021). Temenos' scorecard was in the top decile (96-100%) in 18 out of 20 criteria demonstrating the company's leadership in environmental and social reporting (maintained full score for 100/100%) as well as a strong Y-o-Y increase in corporate governance, tax strategy and governance, privacy protection, operational eco-efficiency, climate change, labor practice indicators and human capital development. Overall, Temenos performed in the 99th percentile in the Software and Services industry of the 109 assessed companies in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability assessment.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "We are honored that our ESG leadership has been recognized for a third year in a row in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices. Sustainability is a strategic priority for Temenos. Apart from our solid commitment to operate sustainably and responsibly, we innovate to develop solutions to new business and social challenges and help our clients transform into smart, sustainable organizations. Banking and technology are powerful forces for change and can advance sustainable development. We are committed to supporting this, by reducing our own carbon footprint, and by creating environmental and financial inclusion benefits for our clients by leveraging our green cloud technology. For example, with The Temenos Banking Cloud we help banks become more operationally efficient and sustainable by reducing their carbon footprint, improving their operational and environmental performance, reaching their sustainability targets and addressing global social and environmental issues."

For the results published November 12, 2021, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies across 61 industries were invited to participate in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with the top 10% to be included as DJSI members.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global: "We congratulate Temenos for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI Europe. DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Temenos is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index, among the 25 Swiss stocks from the SMI Expanded Index with the best sustainability scores. Temenos has also been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and been rated as PRIME by ISS ESG Corporate Rating for its sustainability performance. Temenos also obtained a platinum recognition by EcoVadis for its CSR performance.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

1 To view the full results and list of DJSI constituents please visit https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/

