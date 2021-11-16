DENTSU GROUP

Dentsu posted a very strong performance for Q321, with revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS) up 27.8% on an organic basis and a substantial uplift in operating margin to 23.5%, from 12.2% in Q221. Full-year guidance is raised, having been lifted in August, with an indication of a FY21 margin of 18.0% after greater intended investment in Q4. Proposed board changes for the new year split the chairman and CEO roles, with the existing CEO retiring and appointments of independent non-executives planned. The better performance and balance sheet strength support an uplift in DPS, with ¥113.5 now expected for the full year (previously ¥101).

