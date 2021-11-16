Anzeige
WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 10:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Committee's decision on AS PRFoods

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-16 09:56 CET --


On November 15, 2021, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to impose a fine in the amount of 1500 euros to AS PRFoods for
violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for
Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 1.2.2, 1.2.3, 2.4.1. and 5.3.1. 

According to RI clause 1.2.1. the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of
information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as
specified in RI. 

According to RI claues 1.2.2. Issuer is obliged to immediately disclose the
details of any major changes in its business or other circumstances relating to
the Issuer which are not directly specified in these Requirements, but which
are not public knowledge and which may, by virtue of their effect on the
Issuer's assets, liabilities, operations or reputation, affect price of its
listed or traded Securities. 

According to RI clause 1.2.3. information disclosed by the Issuer shall be
accurate, exact and unambiguous, its content must not be misleading and it
shall not exclude or omit anything that may influence the substance or meaning
of the information presented. 

According to RI clause 2.4.1. information is deemed disclosed when it is made
public as a notice through the Exchange Information System 

According to RI clause 5.3.1. the Issuer is required to make public the audited
annual report immediately after its approval by the supervisory board but not
later than four (4) months after the end of the accounting period. 



The deadline for submitting audited annual report of the year 2021/2021 for the
issuer was October 31, 2021. AS PRFoods published its audited annual report on
November 15, 2021. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
