Observation status removed from PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-16 10:04 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 16, 2021 to remove observation status from PRFoods shares (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031) and bonds (PRFB062525A, ISIN code: EE3300001577) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because PRFoods did not publish its audited annual report for 2020/2021 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period.. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.