Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2021 | 10:05
Observation status removed from PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-16 10:04 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 16, 2021 to remove observation status from
PRFoods shares (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031) and bonds (PRFB062525A, ISIN
code: EE3300001577) as the reasons due to which the observation status was
applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because PRFoods did not publish its audited
annual report for 2020/2021 within 4 months from the end of the reporting
period.. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
