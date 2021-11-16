Anzeige
EnviroLogix Inc.: Cawood Scientific Group Joins Ensign-Bickford Industries

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensign-Bickford Industries, Inc. (EBI) today announced it has successfully closed on its acquisition of Cawood Scientific Limited (Cawood), headquartered in Bracknell, UK.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, EBI is a 185-year-old privately held corporation with diversified businesses in aerospace and defense, molecular diagnostics, and pet food palatability markets. Cawood Scientific is the UK's leading independent scientific group, with laboratories throughout the UK, EU, and US serving the agriculture, food, and environmental sectors. Cawood will become a member of EBI's Agriculture and Environmental Diagnostics Group.

Commenting on the acquisition, EBI President and CEO Tom Perlitz said, "Cawood has more than just exceptional growth potential, it comes to us as a thriving business with a solid market position and great talent - built on a set of strong principles that very closely mirror the core values of EBI. This partnership will support both goals to expand our diagnostic offerings and extend our reach in global markets, and we could not be more pleased to welcome Cawood into the EBI family."

"Over the last 18 months, Cawood has doubled in size, following significant investment in acquisitions, equipment, and technology, and EBI is committed to supporting and guiding that strategic growth long-term," said Cawood's Simon Parrington, who will continue as the Cawood Group CEO.

Tom Perlitz also noted, "Cawood will represent a unique partnership with EBI's EnviroLogix business that will strengthen and grow EBI's foothold in the agricultural supply chain. With the addition of Cawood's capabilities to our diagnostics growth platform, we will be able to offer a compelling farm-to-feed diagnostic solution for our customers in the ag industry as we expand globally."

Ensign-Bickford Industries

Cawood Scientific Limited

Media Contact
Alexandra Ulrich
ajulrich@envirologix.com
207-274-6503


