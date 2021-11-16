DJ Manz AG expands technology competence around 3D printing through investment in Q.big 3D

DGAP-Media / 2021-11-16 / 10:00 Manz AG expands technology competence around 3D printing through investment in Q.big 3 . Minority investment in Q.big 3D, a specialist in innovative additive manufacturing processes, complete . Partnership expands expertise to include 3D printing to provide customers with fast, flexible, andcost-effective part manufacturing and sampling services . Investment of Manz AG in the lower single-digit million euro range Reutlingen, November 16, 2021 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, is acquiring a stake in Q.big 3D, a specialist in the printing of large components using innovative additive manufacturing processes. Through this investment, Manz AG is further expanding its technology portfolio as part of its M&A strategy and is acquiring expertise in a promising future industry.

Q.big 3D is a specialist in the 3D printing of large components. The specially developed technology enables components to be manufactured up to forty times faster than alternative processes, with comparably fine surface structures. This is made possible by the flexibly adjustable nozzle design, which enables both fast, large-volume printing and the application of fine surfaces and structures to the same component. Thus, the process offers advantages over other established 3D printing technologies in terms of printing speed, material costs, surface quality and the possible component sizes. In particular, the use of plastic granulate significantly reduces material costs and also allows serial products as well as prototypes with near-series product characteristics. Manz AG is now combining this know-how with its own decades of industrialization expertise and will thus be able to provide its customers with even more comprehensive production solutions in the future.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "By partnering with Q.big 3D, we are further expanding our technology and competence portfolio. Following our investment in CADIS Engineering GmbH, a specialist for industrial inkjet systems, this is now the next step in order to be able to offer our customers, particularly from the automotive industry, an even more comprehensive service portfolio in the future, for example in the course of prototype production of battery modules or for sampling for pre-series developments. We are also strengthening our Contract Manufacturing segment with this deal, as the innovative technology of Q.big 3D enables us to produce special parts for our customers on a large scale significantly faster and more cost-effectively than before."

Company Profile:

Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2020, the Group generated revenues of around 237 million euros. Contact:

