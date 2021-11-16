Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
PR Newswire
16.11.2021 | 10:39
Mother Clucker Is Taking Flight

One of the UK's largest expansions of a brand, to happen in the space of one day

Mother Clucker will spread its wings, fly the nest and land in over 18 towns and cities, available to its thousands of fans via Deliveroo, from 18th November

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What the cluck! One of London's most iconic, fried chicken street food brands is expanding nationwide and coming to a city near you on the 18th November.

The deliciously crispy, tea brined, fried chicken brand, Mother Clucker will spread its wings, fly the nest and land in over 18 towns and cities, available to its thousands of fans via Deliveroo.

Mother Clucker

AVAILABLE ON DELIVEROO IN:

  • Manchester
  • Edinburgh: North Bridge, Lothian rd.
  • Leeds
  • London: Wembley, Wood Green, Camden, Streatham, Chiswick, Covent Garden, Central Saint Giles, Collindale, Wandsworth
  • Oxford
  • Chelmsford
  • Ipswich
  • Milton Keynes
  • Salisbury
  • Bluewater
  • Bury St Edmunds
  • Cambridge
  • York
  • Southampton
  • Norwich
  • Nottingham
  • Liverpool

For images and logo, please click the following link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/5rluj51kvyi8b7p/MC%20Image.png?dl=0

The rollout is expected to be one of the UK's largest expansions of a brand, to happen in the space of a day, and the team at Mother Clucker are excited to get flippin' and dippin' their tea brined, buttermilk soaked, twice battered, fried chicken. Whether you prefer strips or burgers, drenched in lime mayo or MC Pepper Sauce and accompanied by Cajun Fries or Tater Tots …they have just the cluckin' treat for you.

CEO of Famously Proper, Gavin Cox, speaks about the expansion: "We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from one location, in London's Truman's Brewery, to over 18 nationwide destinations.. We have very ambitious expansion plans for Mother Clucker. This will be one of the biggest roll outs of a brand within 1 day and we look forward to expanding rapidly, in the coming months!"

For more information please visit www.motherclucker.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689489/Mother_Clucker.jpg

