The "CBD Online Retailer Report: The Greek Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the Greek market and provides insights into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered.

The offerings from different retailer types is analysed in order to gain insights into how these retailers are engaging with CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.

Top retailers were identified via Google search analysis combined with website traffic data and categorised into ten main retailer types.

All CBD SKUs were then taken from the top retailers to form our online retailer/product databases which provide the basis for this report. CBD-Intel aims to identify the top ten (where available) ranking retailers in each category.

The retailer categories are as follows:

Beauty and cosmetics

CBD specialists

Health and wellness

Head shops or smart shops

Pet specialists

Pharmacies

Vape specialists.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Top online retailers

4 Methodology

