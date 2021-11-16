The "Vaping and E-Cigarette Regulation in Central Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundle report brings together individual regulatory reports covering Central Europe, including Slovenia, Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Each report offers a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework in place for vaping products, covering all areas of law from product and age restrictions, labelling and packaging requirements and advertising, to taxation, notification and retail channel restrictions.

While all of these Central European countries have transposed the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), with Slovenia being among the last to do so, some such as Austria have implemented restrictions that go even further than those laid out in the TPD.

The benefit of this bundle is that it allows a comparative analysis of these four countries, enabling you to draw similarities and differences between the regimes.

Despite being in the same region, each of these countries have taken different approaches to regulating these products taxation being an area where marked differences can be seen, with excise tax levied on e-cigs in Slovenia while in the other three countries there is no specific tax on such products.

If you are interested in this region, then this report provides you with a comprehensive overview of each market.

Key Topics Covered:

E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Slovenia

Executive summary Outlook Slovakia: the basics National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Labelling and packaging Obligation to notify Retail restrictions Public usage Advertising and marketing Taxation Sanctions Relevant laws Relevant bodies

E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Slovakia

Executive summary Slovakia: the basics Outlook National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Labelling and packaging Obligation to notify Retail restrictions Public use Advertising and marketing Taxation Sanctions Relevant laws Relevant bodies

E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Austria

Executive summary Regulatory landscape National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Labelling and packaging (update) Obligation to notify (update) Retail channels restrictions Public usage (update) Advertising and marketing Taxation Enforcement Case law Relevant laws Relevant bodies

E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Czech Republic

Executive summary Regulatory landscape National regulatory framework Age restrictions Product restrictions Labelling and packaging Obligation to notify Retail restrictions Public usage Advertising and marketing Taxation Enforcement: update Relevant laws Relevant bodies

