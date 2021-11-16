One billion cubic meters of gas saved using mobile compressor stations

Equating to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 17 million tons of CO2-equivalent

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005631/en/

Eutelsat Communications' (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) Konnect Russia and Gazprom MKS, a company specializing in gas conservation using mobile compressor stations, have published the results of a major cooperation project aimed at reducing the CO2 emissions of Gazprom's gas transmission subsidiaries.

The two-year program focused on reducing the volume of vented gas during repairs on gas pipelines at 13 companies, saw some 400 transfers undertaken using mobile compressor stations across a section of Russia spanning from the North-Western District to the Khanty-Mansiysk region. Over such a vast region, satellite communications was the optimal infrastructure to oversee complex operations including the centralized management of the network of mobile compressor stations, designing the logistics for the movement of complexes, enabling regular monitoring of the works, and assuring round-the-clock communication between dispatch centers and mobile station crews.

The program yielded considerable benefits, saving circa one billion cubic meters of natural gas, and equating to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 17 million tons of CO2-equivalent

Dmitry Bronner, CEO of Konnect Russia said: "We have been honored to support Gazprom in this hugely meaningful project. The results show how effective satellite internet can be in the oil and gas industry thanks to its ubiquitous coverage and flexible functionality for mobile objects. We hope to continue to partner with Gazprom, and others in projects which serve, among other things, to preserve nature and improve ecological situation in Russia. This program has truly showcased the benefits of aligning ecological ambitions with business objectives, resulting in a win-win outcome for the company, our customers, and our planet."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005631/en/

Contacts:

Media

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 32 45

mecuer@eutelsat.com



Jessica Whyte

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 21

jwhyte@eutelsat.com



Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com



Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com