Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
16.11.21
11:46 Uhr
119,90 Euro
-1,45
-1,19 %
Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

Ørsted A/S (ORHE) Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions 16-Nov-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of managers' transactions

15.11.2021 21:26:17 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/ or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Notification of managers' transactions

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ORHE 
Sequence No.:  126880 
EQS News ID:  1249305 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

