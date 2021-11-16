Adaptavist Strengthens Global Presence; Achieves 40% Revenue Growth and Acquires Agile-at-scale Experts Aligned Agility

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Adaptavist, the digital transformation experts, closes out 2021 with industry-leading revenue growth and continued global expansion that includes the acquisition of Aligned Agility, a consortium of enterprise and agile consultants based in San Antonio, Texas. In a year when many companies scaled back, Adaptavist has strengthened its product and services portfolio, and achieved more than 40% annual revenue growth. The company has also increased its team by 27% to provide even better support to customers across Atlassian and adjacent technology ecosystems.

"Due in large part to the pandemic, the way we work has changed forever -- making team collaboration, project management and productivity software more vital than ever," says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO at Adaptavist. "But it's the integration of people, processes and tools that is the key to unlocking the most value from SaaS-related investments. Adaptavist specializes in this kind of integration. By combining the power of the Atlassian ecosystem with other leading software systems we're able to provide customers with bespoke solutions that solve business critical challenges and deliver lasting results - that's why we've achieved such solid growth."

Expanded Capabilities

Agile adoption is at an all-time high, but Adaptavist's own research shows that challenges remain in scaling agile practices and tooling for effective, enterprise-wide use. That's one of the reasons Adaptavist sought out Aligned Agility. The consultancy specializes in working with clients in complex, regulated industries, executing plans to empower teams with mindset changes, process refinements, and the supporting tools to drive greater business agility.

"We've known and respected Adaptavist for a number of years and we're really excited to be joining the team to strengthen our combined enterprise transformation consulting services. Knowing that Adaptavist shares our passion for doing what's right for the customer, through the transformation process and beyond, makes becoming part of the Adaptavist family a rewarding opportunity for us," comments Tina Behers, Founder Aligned Agility.

Product, Services and Partner Momentum

In addition to delivering strong revenue growth and expanded capabilities in key areas such as agile transformation, Adaptavist has also achieved major milestones within its product and services portfolio. Adaptavist's leading automation and customisation app, ScriptRunner for Jira, for example, has hit close to 30,000 installs and it's all-in-one admin app, ScriptRunner for Bitbucket, has reached nearly 1,000 installs. Content Formatting Macros for Confluence has doubled in three years to nearly 4,000 installs by Atlassian users, enabling the creation of more visually appealing content in Atlassian.

Adaptavist has also expanded its ecosystem with partners such as Aha!, GitLab, Plandek and Temporall to deliver new applications and services, within and adjacent to the Atlassian stack. The company is also working with Appfire to expand Jira migration and change management offerings and accelerate customer success on Atlassian Cloud - in fact, Adaptavist recently sold its 'Project Configurator for Jira' app to Appfire to help consolidate efforts and maximize results. Overall, these partnerships help Adaptavist continue innovating and creating end-to-end solutions that power digital enterprise transformation.

Expanding and Strengthening the Team

Adaptavist is also re-investing in its core team.The company added 155 employees this financial year bringing its global workforce to over 500. Adaptavist employees span 15 countries, speak more than 18 languages, and serve 15 million users across 13,000 brands -- supporting more than half of the Fortune 500.

"By having a flexible hybrid work environment, we have been able to further grow our employee base and increase and diversify our talent pool," states Haighton-Williams. "We've promoted key people within the organization including Jon Mort to CTO, and have hired a new Head of Marketing, Ruth Collett from Oracle. And with continued investment in strategic acquisitions like Aligned Agility along with our internal team, we're poised to make 2022 even better."

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organisations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 13,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, and a trusted Slack partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for 2020.

