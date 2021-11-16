KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant-Based Foods Now Available at all 10 Fairway Market Locations, Continuing Retail Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, continues its retail rollout strategy and announces that Komo plant-based products are now available throughout the Fairway Market grocery chain at all 10 locations.

Fairway Market is one of Vancouver Island's largest independently owned grocery stores, providing quality foods and services through 10 locations on Vancouver Island.

"Having Fairway Markets in our retail network makes our products readily available to more plant-based and plant-curious consumers," says Komo CEO William White. "We are so pleased with the growth of retail stores that are selling Komo products, and we expect to exceed our goal of reaching 100 distribution points by the end of 2021. We have to thank our sales broker, Cornerstone Sales, our distributors, and our dedicated team for this rapid growth. We are very excited about continuing to share the love of plant-based foods through our aggressive growth plans."

Fairway Markets is the 3rd grocery chain that Komo has announced to be carrying its products within the past few weeks. Last month, Komo announced it added TransCold Distribution and Nationwide Natural Foods to its distribution network, and Komo significantly expanded its production capacity through a co-manufacturing arrangement, setting the company up for rapid scale-up. Komo plans to announce more retail partners that will be carrying Komo plant -based foods in the next few weeks.

About Fairway Market

Fairway Market proudly brings years of experience and a family passion for providing quality foods and service to its customers. It has grown from a small family business to one of Vancouver Island's largest independently owned grocery stores with 10 locations on Vancouver Island. Fairway Market understands the importance of family and community.

Fairway Market offers a diverse range of fresh, local produce and imported specialties; Fairway Market's extensive selection of international. Fairway is committed to providing competitive prices and fair value to our customers, catering to the needs of shoppers and families from all income levels.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

