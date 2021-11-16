CB Scientific, Inc.: CB Scientific Files Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

Upgraded listing would provide increased transparency and enhanced trading efficiency

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The application itself is not a guarantee of acceptance by OTC MARKETS to go from the Company's current OTC PINK status to uplisting onto the OTCQB®. However, CB Scientific previously engaged MaloneBailey LLP to conduct a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit and has appointed sufficient independent directors, both key requirements to be considered for uplisting.

"If accepted, uplisting to the OTCQB® would be a critically important step for the Company as we continue to execute our business plan," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific. "Additionally, achieving such an auspicious milestone will certainly better position us to meet required listing standards as we work towards achieving one of our longer-term objectives of becoming a Nasdaq Capital Markets-listed company," he added.

The Company believes that an uplist to the OTCQB® would provide enhanced investor benefits, including more comprehensive compliance requirements, higher reporting standards, and greater access to analyst coverage.

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific (https://cbscientificinc.com/), through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: Robert Hesse - dorchco.bh@gmail.com

