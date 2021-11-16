Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAAE ISIN: CA28619L1076 Ticker-Symbol: E6R2 
Berlin
16.11.21
11:20 Uhr
0,969 Euro
-0,002
-0,24 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP0,969-0,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.