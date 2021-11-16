DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Results of the Implementation of A-Share Repurchase
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 16 November 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange an announcement with regard to the Results of the Implementation of A-Share Repurchase.
I. Repurchase Approval and Contents of the Repurchase Plan
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16th meeting of the 10th Session of the Board of Directors on 5 March 2021, at which the "Proposal on Repurchasing Part of the Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd." was approved, and it was resolved that the Company can use its own funds to repurchase public A-shares by means of centralized bidding transactions for the purpose of implementation of the Company's employee stock ownership plan or equity incentives. On 6 March 2021, the Company published the "Announcement on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-Share Public Shares". The main contents of this repurchase plan are as follows:
II. Implementation of the Repurchase
(I) On 12 March 2021, the Company initiated the share repurchase and disclosed the first share repurchase particulars on 13 March 2021. For details, please refer to "Announcement on First Implementation of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions".
III. Trading of Equity Shares by Relevant Entities during the Repurchase Period
On 6 March 2021, the Company disclosed the Repurchase for the first time (for details, please refer to the " Announcement on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-Share Public Shares"). The particulars and reasons of the trading of the Company's equity shares by the Company's current directors, supervisors and senior management, controlling shareholders, actual controllers and their concerted parties during the period from the Company's first disclosure of the Repurchase to the date before this announcement on the results of the implementation of Repurchase are as follows:
(2)The reasons and particulars of the trading of the Company's equity shares by the Company's controlling shareholders, actual controllers and their concerted parties: Based on the long-term development of China's capital market and confidence in the Company's business prospects, Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi") and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group intend to increase their shareholding in the Company in 6-month (from the date of the first increase in shareholdings) within the time frame allowed by relevant laws and regulations. The cumulative amount to be used to increase the shareholding of the Company's A-shares will not be less than RMB300 million and the number of shares shall not exceed 2% of the total issued shares of the Company (for details, please refer to the "Announcement on the Increase in Shareholdings in the Company by the Actual Controller's Concerted Actor" published by the Company on 22 June 2021). As of the date of the disclosure of this announcement, Haichuangzhi has cumulatively used RMB800 million to increase its shareholdings in the Company, and its shareholdings increase plan has been completed. For details, please refer to the "Announcement on the Implementation Results of the Increase in Shareholdings of the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor" published by the Company on 13 November 2021.
IV. Arrangements for the Disposal of Repurchased Shares
As of 16 November 2021, the Company has completed the Repurchase, with a total of 79,492,366 A-shares repurchased, accounting for 0.85% of its total share capital. These shares are intended to be used for the implementation of the Company's employee stock ownership plan or equity incentives (among them, 25,440,807 shares have been transferred to the special account of "Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.- A-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025)" through non-trading transfer. For details, please refer to the "Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the A-share Employee Stock Ownership Plan" published by the Company on 24 July 2021). During the period when the repurchased shares are still deposited in the Company's special securities account for share repurchases, they are not entitled to voting rights at the general meeting of shareholders, profit distribution, capitalization of public reserves, subscription of new shares, allotment of shares and pledges. In the future, the Company will use the repurchased shares in accordance with the disclosed purposes and fulfill its decision-making procedures and information disclosure obligations in accordance with regulations.
