NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2021 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Candidate Moving Towards Clinical Trials

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform (the "Company"), has filed its quarterly report for its first quarter of financial year 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q filed yesterday, on November 15, 2021. The submission can be downloaded from the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1379006/000110465921139231/nnvc-20210930x10q.htm .

The Company reported that it had approximately $19.89 million of current assets (cash, cash equivalents, and prepaid expenses), and current cash liabilities of approximately $0.87 million, as of September 30, 2021. The Company has no debt, and Stockholder's equity was approximately $28.30 million. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 approximately $0.72 million in cash was used toward operating activities. The Company had no revenues. (All figures are unaudited).

The Company believes it has sufficient funds for initial human clinical trials of at least one of its drug candidates.

The Company is currently focused on advancing our drug candidates for treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection towards human clinical trials, in response to the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic. Of these, NV-CoV-2 is designed to act by a novel mechanism of action, that we call "Re-infection Blocker". The Company is working on regulatory submission documents for NV-CoV-2 at present.

NV-CoV-2 was found to be a broad-spectrum, pan-coronavirus drug candidate in pre-clinical studies. Escape of virus due to variants is expected to be highly unlikely because of this broad-spectrum antiviral activity of NV-CoV-2.

NV-CoV-2 has been found to be extremely safe and non-mutagenic in GLP and Non-GLP Safety/Toxicology studies.

The Company has developed "oral gummies" formulation of NV-CoV-2 successfully. Oral gummies are expected to be more acceptable to children and older patients because of slow dissolution in the mouth and palatability than oral pills that may be difficult to swallow. NV-CoV-2 has demonstrated good oral bioavailability in animal studies. The Company believes that an effective oral drug to treat COVID-19 remains an unmet medical need.

The Company has also developed NV-CoV-2 formulations for injection, infusion and direct lung inhalation using a simple mouthpiece. The inhalation drug formulation is expected to benefit severely ill patients as it enables delivering much higher levels of drug (than infusion or oral dosing) directly to the lung tissue thereby helping to minimize the lung viral load and lung damage, for rapid recovery of hospitalized patients.

In addition to NV-CoV-2, the Company is also developing another anti-coronavirus drug candidate, NV-CoV-2-R. This drug candidate is comprised of holding remdesivir inside our polymeric drug candidate NV-CoV-2 by a process known as encapsulation. Thus NV-CoV-2-R is potentially capable of (1) direct attack on extracellular virus, to break the "re-infection cycle" by virtue of NV-CoV-2, and (2) attack on intracellular reproduction of the virus to break the "replication cycle" as has been validated for remdesivir. If both of these cycles are broken, in theory, it is expected to result in a cure of the virus infection.

NanoViricides is one of a few biopharma companies that has its own cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility. The Company intends to produce its drugs for clinical trials in this facility. The Company has the capability to produce sufficient drugs for about 1,000-5,000 patients in a single batch of production, depending upon the drug and the dosage. This production capacity is anticipated to be sufficient for first-in-human use in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic for our anti-coronavirus drug in development, as well as for the anticipated clinical trials of NV-HHV-101 skin cream for the treatment of shingles.

The Company has previously completed IND-enabling studies for its drug candidate NV-HHV-101 for the treatment of shingles rash caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus (aka varicella-zoster virus, VZV). The Company plans on further developing the shingles drug candidate into human clinical trials after clinical trials of our COVID-19 drug candidate. The Company has additional drugs in its pipeline at various pre-clinical stages that it plans to develop towards regulatory approvals after the COVID-19 and Shingles drug clinical trials.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company")(www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, we are developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

The Company is now working on tasks for completing an IND application. The Company is currently pursuing two separate drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. NV-CoV-2 is our nanoviricide drug candidate that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate that is made up of NV-CoV-2 with remdesivir encapsulated in it. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company intends to re-engage into an IND application to the US FDA for NV-HHV-101 drug candidate for the treatment of shingles once its COVID-19 project moves into clinical trials, based on resources availability. The NV-HHV-101 program was slowed down because of the effects of recent COVID-19 restrictions, and re-prioritization for COVID-19 drug development work.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus and Ebola/Marburg viruses. The Company has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour that provides a limited license for research and development for drugs against human coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a full license and has begun the process for the same. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines.

Contact:

NanoViricides, Inc.

info@nanoviricides.com

Public Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: NanoViricides, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673062/NanoViricides-Has-Filed-Quarterly-Report-for-Period-Ending-September-30-2021--Has-Sufficient-Cash-Coronavirus-Drug-Candidate-Moving-Towards-Clinical-Trials