(PLX AI) - SIH Partners now holds a short position at 0.51% in shares issued by Alm. Brand.
|1,532
|1,638
|13:07
|12:57
|Alm. Brand Short Position Initiated By SIH Partners
|11:27
|Alm. Brand Short Position Initiated By LMR Partners
|(PLX AI) - LMR Partners now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by Alm. Brand.
|Fr
|ALM Brand A/S: Alm. Brand - Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
|Do
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2021
|Das Instrument 1AM DK0015250344 ALM. BRAND A/S NAM. DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2021 The instrument 1AM DK0015250344 ALM. BRAND A/S NAM. DK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital...
|08.11.
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights
|Subscription rights in Alm. Brand A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 November 2021. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0015250344 (ALMB) will be traded excl....
|ALM BRAND A/S
|1,556
|+3,87 %