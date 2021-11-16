Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18 at 4:30PM ET

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) ("Snipp" or the "Company"), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been invited to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on November 18 at 4:30PM ET. The Company's CEO & Founder, Atul Sabharwal, will be giving the presentation to introduce Snipp to new and existing investors while outlining the Company's growth plans.

Event: Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: November 18, 2021

Time: 4:30PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with the Company on the event website.

"We are really pleased that we have been getting such a strong reception from new investors in the US market of late as is evident from the recent conferences we have been invited to," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp, "such exposure will only help us broaden our investor base and we are committed to continue doing cost effective outreach to a broader audience."

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 50 technology companies from the US and Israel, covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, streaming media, semiconductors, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, bitcoin mining, AI, e-commerce, ed-tech, public safety, space-tech and defense. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

