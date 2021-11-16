Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV: DMI) (OTCQB: DMIFF) today announced that Dean Taylor, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Diamcor Mining Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer will be presenting the Company's growth initiatives and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be accessible on The Investor Summit website for 90 days.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 17th at 2:45 PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ot_IG-aNTYyJdVd_HPzvUQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTCQB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

For further information:

Diamcor Mining Inc.

Rich Matthews

604-757-7179

rmatthews@integcom.us

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com