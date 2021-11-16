Kaseya Adds New UK GDPR Module to Its Award-Winning Compliance Manager Platform to Simplify Compliance With The UK's Sweeping Privacy Regulation

The update, which was introduced at Kaseya's Connect IT Europe conference, generates key documents - including Evidence of Compliance - required by the UK's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today the launch of the UK GDPR module for Compliance Manager. Compliance Manager is Kaseya's award-winning compliance process automation platform that simplifies assessing, maintaining and documenting compliance through its wizard-driven workflow engine, automated network and computer data discovery, web-based management portal and built-in compliance document generation and archiving capabilities.

The UK GDPR regulation, which went into effect on 1stJanuary 2021, applies to organisations that target, process or store electronic data from UK citizens, regardless of where the organisation is located. The regulation is largely based on the original EU GDPR standard but includes several changes in key areas of the law concerning national security, intelligence services and immigration.

The new Compliance Manager module covers the new UK GDPR requirements around the collection of data from minors and representatives of controllers outside the UK and includes updated policies and procedures documents and new recommendations provided by the UK Information Commissioners Office (ICO).

Compliance Manager includes modules for both the UK and EU versions of GDPR, allowing MSPs to provide ongoing compliance services to clients that process both UK and EU personal data. For SMBs that process personal information of citizens anywhere in the UK or EU, Compliance Manager streamlines processes for internal teams overwhelmed with managing multiple compliance regulations across their organisation.

"For MSPs and SMBs that process data from individuals in the UK, the UK GDPR regulation adds an additional layer of complexity-especially for organisations that now must comply with both UK and EU regulations," said Max Pruger, GM, Compliance Manager at Kaseya. "The new Compliance Manager UK GDPR module allows these organisations to streamline their compliance processes and generate all the complex documents required by the regulation, including the critical Evidence of Compliance. Without these documents, even compliant organisations could be subject to fines."

The Compliance Manager UK GDPR module is one of the key product announcements from Connect IT Europe, Kaseya's premier annual conference taking place virtually from 16-17thNovember 2021. The conference provides attendees with the opportunity to connect with IT professionals across Europe and gain in-depth knowledge about market trends, growth opportunities and the latest Kaseya products.

