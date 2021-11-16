CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS THIRD QUARTER 2021
- Completed $378 million IPO on the NYSE on October 14, 2021
- Revenue increased 8.7% (or 11.8% organically) to $401 million.The third quarterof 2020 was positively impacted by a one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million
- Loss for the period was $30 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $220 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.9%
- Cash from operations was $206 million
- Recurring Levered Free Cash Flow ("RLFCF") was $74 million
IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers" or the "Company"), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Sam Darwish, IHS Towers Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am delighted to be reporting our first set of results as a public company and am pleased with our financial and operational performance, which met our expectations. Today, we are the fourth largest independent multinational tower company and the only such company focused solely on emerging markets, where our critical infrastructure helps connect underserved communities to bridge the digital divide.
Our global tower count now stands at more than 30,500, which is almost 3,000 more than last year as a result of our acquisitions in Latam earlier this year and our new build program there. In Nigeria, we are rolling out fiber connectivity, as well as our rural telephony offering which is connecting some of the most remote communities.
We continue to enhance our revenue through investments in ancillary telecom infrastructure technologies such as small cells, DAS and fiber and are excited about the imminent closure of the TIM fiber transaction. Our diversification strategy remains an important focus, as evidenced by the TIM fiber transaction and our entry last month into Egypt through a licensed partnership. Together, these transactions continue our focus on attractive growth markets, while reducing our risk premium, demonstrating IHS' continued commitment to the African and Latam continents and illustrating the types of exciting digital infrastructure opportunities available to us in the emerging markets.
As a newly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, delivering strong organic and inorganic growth, we look forward to the future and are satisfied with the results we have announced today."
The table below sets forth select unaudited financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:
Three months ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
Revenue
400,547
368,325
Loss for the period
(30,447
(20,022
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
219,718
229,415
Cash from operations
205,672
210,155
RLFCF(1)
73,575
81,955
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and RLFCF are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for additional information and a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures.
During the third quarter of 2021, revenue was $400.5 million compared to $368.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $32.2 million, or 8.7%. The third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by a one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million driven by retrospective currency-related amendments to contracts with MTN Nigeria Communications PLC. Organic growth was $43.6 million, or 11.8%. Organic growth was driven primarily by escalations, lease amendments and foreign exchange resets, as well as new sites and new colocations. Aggregate inorganic revenue was $6.8 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2021. The increases in organic and the value of inorganic revenue in the period were partially offset by a negative 4.9% movement in foreign exchange rates of $18.2 million.
Loss for the period was $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in loss for the period reflects the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses resulting from incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status and also higher power generation costs. It is also impacted by an increase in the impairment of property, plant and equipment and prepaid land rent primarily resulting from a year-on-year increase of $37.8 million in our Nigeria segment. This year-on-year increase is mainly driven by the rationalization program agreed with a key customer which resulted in the impairment of the related towers and related prepaid land rent in the current year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $219.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $229.4 million, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 54.9%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses resulting from incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status and also higher power generation costs.
Cash from operations and RLFCF for the third quarter of 2021 were $205.7 million and $73.6 million, respectively, compared to $210.2 million and $82.0 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.
The year-on-year decreases in cash from operations and RLFCF result primarily from the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and the year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses, as a result of incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status, and also higher power generation costs.
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
During the third quarter of 2021, capital expenditure was $81.6 million compared to $61.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily driven by the Nigeria segment an increase in augmentation capital expenditure of $17.1 million, and an increase in capital expenditure for new sites of $18.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance capital expenditure of $8.1 million, and a decrease in other capital expenditure of $8.5 million, year-on-year for the three month period ended September 30, 2021.
On May 5, 2021, the Company signed agreements with TIM S.A. ("TIM") to acquire a controlling interest in FiberCo Soluções de Infraestrutura Ltda. ("FiberCo"), which will include select TIM fiber assets and provide fiber optic infrastructure services as an Open Fiber Network Service Provider. Under the agreements, IHS Towers will, through one of its Brazilian subsidiaries, own a 51% stake and TIM the remaining 49%. This transaction is expected to close imminently.
FINANCING ACTIVITIES AND LIQUIDITY
Approximate U.S. dollar equivalent values for non-USD denominated facilities stated below are translated from the currency of the debt at the relevant exchange rates on September 30, 2021.
The Group ended the third quarter of 2021 with $2,523 million of total debt and $501 million of cash and cash equivalents.
IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility: IHS Holding Limited entered into an amendment and restatement agreement dated June 2, 2021 with Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch as facility agent, or the RCF Amendment and Restatement Agreement, which amended and restated the $225 million revolving credit facility agreement dated March 30, 2020. The commitments under the Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility were subsequently increased to $270 million, pursuant to an increase confirmation entered into by IHS Holding Limited and RMB International (Mauritius Limited) on July 23, 2021, and a further increase confirmation between IHS Holding Limited and the Royal Bank of Canada that became effective on October 14, 2021. The Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility will terminate in March 2023 unless further extended in accordance with its terms for successive 12-month periods up to and including March 2025. As of September 30, 2021, the Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility was undrawn and had $245 million in available borrowing capacity, which could be increased to up to $300 million.
IHS Holding Bridge Facility: IHS Holding Limited entered into a $500 million bridge facility agreement dated August 10, 2021, or the IHS Holding Bridge Facility. The IHS Holding Bridge Facility will terminate 12 months from its signing date, unless extended for a period of six months after the original termination date on the request of IHS Holding Limited.
IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. Notes: On September 18, 2019, our wholly owned subsidiary, IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., issued $500 million of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), and $800 million of 8.0% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes", and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2025 Notes mature on March 18, 2025, and the 2027 Notes mature on September 18, 2027. On July 31, 2020, IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. issued an additional $140 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes and an additional $10 million in aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes, resulting in an aggregate principal amount of $510 million of 2025 Notes and $940 million of 2027 Notes. The Notes are guaranteed by IHS Holding Limited, IHS Netherlands NG1 B.V., IHS Netherlands NG2 B.V., Nigeria Tower Interco B.V., IHS (Nigeria) Limited, IHS Towers NG Limited and INT Towers Limited.
Senior Credit Facilities: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., IHS (Nigeria) Limited, IHS Towers NG Limited, INT Towers Limited and IHS Holding Limited entered into an amendment and restatement agreement dated September 29, 2021 with Ecobank Nigeria Limited as agent, or the Senior Credit Facilities Amendment and Restatement Agreement, which amended and restated the facilities agreement dated September 3, 2019 to align with the amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (as defined above) issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., as set forth in a consent solicitation statement dated June 14, 2021, and to add IHS Holding Limited as a guarantor. This facility was fully drawn down in 2019.
About IHS
IHS is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,500 towers across nine markets. IHS continues to explore opportunities to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF (LOSS)/INCOME AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
Three months period
Nine months period
ended
ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
400,547
368,325
1,164,116
1,032,422
Cost of sales
(272,984
(199,415
(673,024
(635,264
Administrative expenses
(72,829
(58,394
(226,076
(180,779
Reversal of loss allowance/(loss allowance) on trade receivables
994
(1,371
37,614
(2,712
Other income
56
12
7,112
3,370
Operating profit
55,784
109,157
309,742
217,037
Finance income
4,748
22
22,030
13,165
Finance costs
(63,448
(96,647
(218,069
(473,864
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(2,916
12,532
113,703
(243,662
Income tax expense
(27,531
(32,554
(67,544
(129,250
(Loss)/profit for the period
(30,447
(20,022
46,159
(372,912
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(30,022
(19,973
47,301
(372,470
Non-controlling interests
(425
(49
(1,142
(442
(Loss)/profit for the period
(30,447
(20,022
46,159
(372,912
(Loss)/income per share-basic $
(0.10
(0.07
0.16
(1.27
(Loss)/income per share-diluted $
(0.10
(0.07
0.15
(1.27
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value loss through other comprehensive income
(2
(2
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(55,186
16,211
(39,130
27,767
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of taxes
(55,186
16,209
(39,130
27,765
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(85,633
(3,813
7,029
(345,147
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(85,197
(3,824
8,012
(344,626
Non-controlling interests
(436
11
(983
(521
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(85,633
(3,813
7,029
(345,147
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,482,062
1,438,040
Right of use assets
522,705
468,130
Goodwill
727,364
656,256
Other intangible assets
726,398
690,841
Fair value through other comprehensive income financial assets
10
8
Deferred income tax assets
17,802
13,443
Derivative financial instrument assets
152,993
155,196
Trade and other receivables
59,766
36,409
3,689,100
3,458,323
Current assets
Inventories
38,841
49,222
Income tax receivable
296
Derivative financial instrument assets
27,495
Trade and other receivables
340,824
327,187
Cash and cash equivalents
501,491
585,416
881,452
989,320
Total assets
4,570,552
4,447,643
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
461,894
409,493
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
298
3,797
Derivative financial instrument liabilities
10,253
7,285
Income tax payable
66,242
48,703
Borrowings
189,228
186,119
Lease liabilities
27,364
28,246
755,279
683,643
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
214
9,565
Borrowings
1,956,843
2,017,090
Lease liabilities
349,694
286,501
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
68,454
49,469
Deferred income tax liabilities
199,531
177,184
2,574,736
2,539,809
Total liabilities
3,330,015
3,223,452
EQUITY
Stated capital
4,530,870
4,530,870
Accumulated losses
(2,788,089
(2,835,390
Other reserves
(516,088
(485,505
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,226,693
1,209,975
Non-controlling interest
13,844
14,216
Total equity
1,240,537
1,224,191
Total liabilities and equity
4,570,552
4,447,643
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Stated
|
Accumulated
|
Other
|
Total
Non-
|
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at January 1, 2020
4,530,870
(2,513,396
(587,155
1,430,319
1,430,319
NCI arising on business combination
14,195
14,195
Share-based payment expense
6,325
6,325
6,325
Total transactions with owners of the company
6,325
6,325
14,195
20,520
Loss for the period
(372,470
(372,470
(442
(372,912
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
27,844
27,844
(79
27,765
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(372,470
27,844
(344,626
(521
(345,147
Balance at Sept 30, 2020
4,530,870
(2,885,866
(552,986
1,092,018
13,674
1,105,692
Balance at January 1, 2021
|
4,530,870
|
(2,835,390
|
(485,505
|
1,209,975
|
14,216
|
1,224,191
NCI arising on business combination
611
611
Share-based payment expense
8,706
8,706
8,706
Total transactions with owners of the company
8,706
8,706
611
9,317
Profit/(loss) for the period
47,301
47,301
(1,142
46,159
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(39,289
(39,289
159
(39,130
Total comprehensive income/ (loss)
47,301
(39,289
8,012
(983
7,029
Balance at Sept 30, 2021
4,530,870
(2,788,089
(516,088
1,226,693
13,844
1,240,537
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash from operations
205,672
210,155
597,890
517,086
Income taxes paid
(4,780
(8,950
(24,166
(12,826
Payment for rent
(2,177
(930
(5,365
(2,589
Refund/(payment) for tower and tower equipment decommissioning
194
(21
(55
(26
Net cash generated from operating activities
198,909
200,254
568,304
501,645
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-capital work in progress
(56,503
(28,236
(133,748
(67,441
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-others
(2,427
(2,061
(10,603
(5,464
Payment in advance for property, plant and equipment
(22,251
(30,447
(106,543
(89,352
Purchase of software and licenses
(420
(274
(977
(1,678
Consideration paid on business combinations, net of cash acquired
(4,656
(178,873
(535,366
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
394
685
3,769
1,926
Insurance claims received
2,196
13
13,978
2,597
Interest income received
1,971
969
4,323
4,143
Net cash used in investing activities
(77,040
(64,007
(408,674
(690,635
Cash flows from financing activities
Bank loans received
8,754
194,955
87,488
227,787
Bank loans repaid
(46,200
(16,208
(106,738
(89,402
Fees on loans and derivative instruments
(8,693
(3,072
(16,788
(8,125
Interest paid
(70,050
(67,011
(143,398
(155,316
Payment for the principal of lease liabilities
(14,574
(8,944
(41,845
(28,424
Interest paid for lease liabilities
(8,199
(6,433
(22,915
(13,581
Initial margin (deposited)/ received on non-deliverable forwards
(1,895
2,388
16,867
(28,863
(Losses)/gains received on non-deliverable forwards
(2,160
3,630
38,044
3,967
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(143,017
99,305
(189,285
(91,957
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(21,148
235,552
(29,655
(280,947
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
541,644
359,080
585,416
898,802
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash
(19,005
(14,501
(54,270
(37,724
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
501,491
580,131
501,491
580,131
Use of Non-IFRS financial measures
Certain parts of this press release contain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Recurring Levered Free Cash Flow ("RLFCF"). The non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as profit/(loss) for the period, before income tax expense/(benefit), finance costs and income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of withholding tax receivables, business combination transaction costs, impairment of property, plant and equipment and related prepaid land rent on the decommissioning of sites, net (profit)/loss on sale of assets, share-based payment (credit)/expense, insurance claims, costs relating to this offering and certain other items that management believes are not indicative of the core performance of our business. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our profit/(loss) for the period.
We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the applicable period, expressed as a percentage.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an indicator of the operating performance of our core business. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined above, are useful to investors and are used by our management for measuring profitability and allocating resources, because they exclude the impact of certain items which have less bearing on our core operating performance. We believe that utilizing Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allows for a more meaningful comparison of operating fundamentals between companies within our industry by eliminating the impact of capital structure and taxation differences between the companies.
Adjusted EBITDA measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used by different companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. You should exercise caution in comparing Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as reported by us to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are unaudited and have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of performance under IFRS and you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin as an alternative to profit/ (loss) for the period or other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation. Some of these limitations are:
- they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often need to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect any cash requirements that would be required for such replacements;
- some of the items we eliminate in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflect cash payments that have less bearing on our core operating performance, but that impact our operating results for the applicable period; and
- the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.
Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin.
We believe that it is important to measure the free cash flows we have generated from operations, after accounting for the cash cost of funding and recurring capital expenditure required to generate those cash flows. In this respect, we monitor RLFCF which we define as cash from operations, before certain items of income or expenditure that management believes are not indicative of the core performance of our business (to the extent that these items of income and expenditure are included within cash flow from operating activities), and after taking into account loss allowances on trade receivables, impairment of inventory, net working capital movements, net interest paid or received, revenue withholding tax, income taxes paid, lease payments made, maintenance capital expenditures, and routine corporate capital expenditures.
We believe RLFCF are useful to investors because they are also used by our management for measuring our operating performance, profitability and allocating resources. While Adjusted EBITDA provides management with a basis for assessing its current operating performance, in order to assess the long-term, sustainable operating performance of our business through an understanding of the funds generated from operations, we also take into account our capital structure and the taxation environment (including withholding tax implications), as well as the impact of non- discretionary maintenance capital expenditures and routine corporate capital expenditures, to derive RLFCF. RLFCF provides management with a metric through which to measure how the underlying cash generation of the business by further adjusting for expenditures that are non- discretionary in nature (such as interest paid and income taxes paid), as well as certain non-cash items that impact profit/(loss) in any particular period.
RLFCF measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present an RLFCF-related performance measure when reporting their results. Such measures are used in the telecommunications infrastructure sector as they are seen to be important in assessing the long-term, sustainable operating performance of a business. We present RLFCF to provide investors with a meaningful measure for comparing our cash generation performance to those of other companies, particularly those in our industry.
RLFCF, however, are used by different companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. You should exercise caution in comparing RLFCF as reported by us to RLFCF or similar measures as reported by other companies. RLFCF are unaudited and have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
RLFCF are not intended to replace profit/(loss) for the period or any other measures of performance under IFRS, and you should not consider RLFCF as an alternative to cash from operations for the period or other financial measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. RLFCF have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these in isolation. Some of these limitations are:
- not all cash changes are reflected, for example, changes in working capital are not included and discretionary capital expenditures are not included;
- some of the items that we eliminate in calculating RLFCF reflect cash payments that have less bearing on our core operating performance, but that impact our operating results for the applicable period;
- the fact that certaincash charges, such as leasepayments made, can include paymentsfor multiple future years that are not reflective of operating results for the applicable period, which may result in lower lease payments for subsequent periods;
- the fact that other companies in our industry may have different capital structures and applicable tax regimes, which limits its usefulness as a comparative measure; and
- the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate RLFCF differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on RLFCF.
Reconciliation from unaudited (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, which is (loss)/profit for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
(Loss)/profit
(30,447
(20,022
46,159
(372,912
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
27,531
32,554
67,544
129,250
Finance costs(a)
63,448
96,647
218,069
473,864
Finance income(a)
(4,748
(22
(22,030
(13,165
Depreciation and amortization
99,255
96,847
283,180
317,871
Impairment of withholding tax receivables(b)
11,714
10,748
44,398
25,405
Business combination transaction costs
3,139
121
9,087
11,438
Impairment of property, plant and equipment and related prepaid land rent(c)
41,556
3,462
44,369
16,669
Reversal of provision for decommissioning costs
(2,671
(2,671
Net loss/(profit) on sale of assets
(94
292
(1,632
(246
Share-based payment (credit)/expense(d)
4,286
(467
8,968
6,324
Insurance claims(e)
(35
(12
(5,437
(2,597
Listing costs
2,624
8,963
6,659
12,134
Other costs(f)
4,160
304
14,353
305
Other income(g)
(1,269
Adjusted EBITDA
219,718
229,415
709,747
604,340
(a)
Finance costs consist of interest expense and loan facility fees on borrowings, the unwinding of the discount on our decommissioning liability and lease liability, realized and unrealized net foreign exchange losses arising from financing arrangements and net realized and unrealized losses from valuations of financial instruments. Finance income consists of interest income from bank deposits, realized and unrealized net foreign exchange gains arising from financing arrangements and net realized and unrealized gains from valuations of financial instruments.
(b)
Revenue withholding tax primarily represents amounts withheld by customers in Nigeria and paid to the local tax authority. The amounts withheld may be recoverable through an offset against future corporate income tax liabilities in the relevant operating company. Revenue withholding tax receivables are reviewed for recoverability at each reporting period end and impaired if not forecast to be recoverable.
(c)
Represents non-cash charges related to the impairment of property, plant and equipment and related prepaid land rent on the decommissioning of sites.
(d)
Represents credits and expense related to share-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on timing of awards and changes to valuation inputs assumptions.
(e)
Represents insurance claims included as non-operating income.
(f)
Other costs for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included non-recurring professional costs related to financing of $4.2 million and aborted transaction costs recoveries of $0.1 million. Other costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 related to aborted transactions costs. Other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included non-recurring professional costs related to financing of $13.5 million and aborted transaction costs of $0.9 million. Other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 related to aborted transaction costs.
(g)
Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 relates to the remeasurement of the liability for contingent consideration on the Skysites Acquisition for a portion thereof not paid to the sellers, as the conditions were not met post acquisition.
Reconciliation from unaudited cash from operations to RLFCF
The following is a reconciliation of RLFCF to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, which is cash from operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cash from operations
205,672
210,155
597,890
517,086
Net movement in working capital
5,183
13,928
51,637
69,013
Reversal of loss allowance/(loss allowance) on trade receivables
994
(1,371)
37,614
(2,712)
Impairment of inventory
176
Income taxes paid
(4,780)
(8,950)
(24,166)
(12,826)
Revenue withholding tax(a)
(24,957)
(22,477)
(82,799)
(69,307)
Lease payments made
(24,950)
(16,307)
(70,125)
(44,594)
Net interest paid(b)
(68,079)
(66,042)
(139,075)
(151,173)
Business combination costs
3,139
121
9,087
11,438
Listing costs
2,624
8,963
6,659
12,134
Other non-operating expenses(c)
4,160
304
14,353
305
Other income(d)
(1,269)
Maintenance capital expenditure(e)
(25,011)
(36,095)
(80,747)
(100,567)
Corporate capital expenditures(f)
(420)
(274)
(977)
(1,678)
RLFCF
73,575
81,955
318,258
227,119
(a)
Revenue withholding tax primarily represents amounts withheld by customers in Nigeria and paid to the local tax authority. The amounts withheld may be recoverable through an offset against future corporate income tax liabilities in the relevant operating company.
|(b)
Represents the aggregate value of interest paid and interest income received.
(c)
Other costs for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included non-recurring professional costs related to financing of $4.2 million and aborted transaction costs recoveries of $0.1 million. Other costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 related to aborted transactions costs. Other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included non-recurring professional costs related to financing of $13.5 million and aborted transaction costs of $0.9 million. Other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 related to aborted transaction costs.
(d)
Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 relates to the remeasurement of the liability for contingent consideration on the Skysites Acquisition for a portion thereof not paid to the sellers, as the conditions were not met post acquisition.
(e)
We incur capital expenditures in relation to the maintenance of our towers, which is non-discretionary in nature and required in order for us to optimally run our portfolio and to perform in line with our service level agreements with customers. Maintenance capital expenditures includes the periodic repair, refurbishment and replacement of tower and power equipment at existing sites to keep such assets in service.
(f)
Corporate capital expenditures, which are non-discretionary in nature, consist primarily of routine spending on information technology infrastructure.
