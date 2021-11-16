DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 41. Interim Report

16.11.2021 / 13:57

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 41. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 08.11.2021 through 12.11.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 08.11.2021 26.400 336,4605 36.000 289,4083 62.400 09.11.2021 30.000 338,5105 37.596 292,3473 67.596 10.11.2021 45.000 336,6060 37.000 292,3007 82.000 11.11.2021 35.002 336,8326 39.750 293,9280 74.752 12.11.2021 35.000 336,8009 22.000 294,0985 57.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3) Guildford, United Kingdom, 16.11.2021 Linde plc

