DobiMigrate Version 5.13 New API Programmatically Configures Unstructured Data Migrations On-Premises and in the Cloud and is the Next Step in Datadobi's Roadmap of New Features

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced enhancements to its vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine with the introduction of DobiMigrate's API. Version 5.13 will allow organizations to programmatically configure unstructured data migrations using the API.

The 5.13 release comes shortly after Datadobi established the step over threshold from its powerful data migration and protection solutions DobiMigrate and DobiProtect to the fully-fledged data mobility engine announced earlier this year. This latest update complements Datadobi's enterprise GUI and enables automation of file and object migrations and reorganization or clean up projects.

Using the DobiMigrate API, customers and partners can now extend existing automated storage provisioning workflows with the necessary data migration steps. Organizations can first use the storage system APIs to provision a new group of on-premises or cloud storage and then use the DobiMigrate API to set up the NAS or object migration. Following the cutover to the new storage, the administrator can then again use storage systems APIs to deprovision the original storage.

Customers can also use the DobiMigrate API in conjunction with the Datadobi file system assessment service. The file system assessment service provides customers with valuable insights into the state of the unstructured data estate. Characteristics of file systems from a global level through individual storage systems and sub-file servers/virtual file servers is provided in a detailed report. The report allows customers to make informed decisions on how to organize and move their data. The DobiMigrate API can then be used to establish the required migrations of individual datasets between systems.

The DobiMigrate API delivers peace of mind for organizations. The DobiMigrate process is fully auditable and comes with patent pending chain of custody technology that provides a detailed report on what files were migrated, their content, and timestamps. DobiMigrate has also been reviewed and received attestation for Service Organizations Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance by KPMG. The attestation follows a review of Datadobi's operations, support, and engineering processes demonstrating Datadobi's focus on high standards for integrity, security, and confidentiality of customer data.

"Due to the scale and complexity of unstructured data in today's heterogeneous storage environments, enterprises can no longer rely on outdated tools and manual practices to execute data management projects. Organizations must trust specialist tools powered by automation to gain an understanding of their environments and move data accordingly," said Carl D'Halluin, CTO, Datadobi. "Datadobi's API allows for a seamless data management experience built with the speed and integrity needed to conduct business today."

"Every day we see organizations challenged by an overwhelming volume of unstructured data. As data proliferation continues, successful enterprises will look to data management solutions like DobiMigrate's API to tailor data projects, enhance mobility capabilities, and find value in their data," said Bill O'Brien, Director of Data Center Storage and Data Protection at AHEAD. "We look forward to continuing to provide top-of-the-line data management to our enterprise clients using Datadobi's solutions."

To learn more about and to purchase solutions leveraging Datadobi's engine equipped with the DobiMigrate API, please visit www.datadobi.com.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management software, brings order to vendor-neutral unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Its software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

