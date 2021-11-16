Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Significantly Expands Agreement with Westcon-Comstor in Asia Pacific Region

Enables simplified delivery of leading Direct Routing as a Service and SBC as a Service portfolio for multinational and regional enterprises

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has extended its existing distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor , which currently covers Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), to encompass an additional ten countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expanded distribution capabilities will enable enterprises with multi-country operations to benefit from single order services across the region, regardless of equipment or cloud service requirements.

"Westcon-Comstor has enjoyed a strong relationship with Ribbon for many years, primarily in North America and Europe, and we look forward to this expansion of our partnership into the Asia Pacific region. Given Ribbon's leadership in the SBC market, the rapid uptake in cloud delivery of services, and adoption of UCaaS services like Microsoft Teams, the timing is ideal for us to work together more closely in this area and better meet customer demand," said Patrick Aronson, Executive Vice President, APAC, Westcon-Comstor.

Multinational and regional organizations will now have access to a single point of contact for Ribbon equipment and services throughout the region including:

Single order for multiple countries

"Touchless" importation across multiple countries

Tax management in multiple jurisdictions

24/7 parts replacement

Expedited multi-country delivery

Same day delivery and deployment for cloud-based services.

Ribbon's global channel team will provide sales and support, and Westcon-Comstor will manage importation, local taxes, and distribution.

"Many of our global and regional clients need a single view of their operations and have been asking us to focus on decreasing complexity for them, regardless of where we are working together," said Manny Christophidis, Ribbon's Channel Director, APAC. "We believe the significant momentum of our cloud product suites like Ribbon Connect, coupled with Westcon-Comstor's excellent reputation for service, will make deploying cloud services faster, more cost-effective and more efficient throughout the region."

The countries served by this partnership include Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the PRC, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Tom Berry Catherine Berthier +1 (978) 614-8050 +1 (646) 741-1974 tom.berry@rbbn.com cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg