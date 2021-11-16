EQ Inc.: EQ Works Signs Major Canadian Financial Institution to One-Year Geospatial Data Contract

New contract paves the way for more opportunities in Canada's financial services sector

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software is pleased to announce that it has entered into a one-year contract with one of the largest Financial Institutions in Canada. This agreement, with the first phase valued at over $500,000, will see EQ deliver data services and media activation to drive high impact customer acquisition for the bank over the next year.

As a key supplier of this geospatial data, EQ will leverage its proprietary LOCUS and Atom platforms to build targeted and strategic audience segments for this year-long program. The client engaged EQ because of its proven ability to access and model this data surrounding an extremely valuable customer set. With the insights from EQ, the client is then able to create marketing acquisition campaigns specific to this target, and develop ongoing Customer Lifetime Value metrics for future programs.

"We are thrilled to be working with this prestigious new client and we have the unique data tools and expertise to deliver value for this project," says EQ EVP of Data Platforms and Strategy, Mark Ditkofsky. "We are just scratching the surface in terms of the applications and look forward to building out future programs with this client and other major players in the financial services space."

EQ is piloting a number of models and products in the financial services space and seeing promising results. With the ability to drive insights into extremely targeted customer segments, which will enrich marketing and modelling related activities, EQ can provide clients with intelligence at a new, more granular level.

"EQ is the only provider of this type of geospatial data at scale in Canada" says Ditkofsky. "We are the only organization that can leverage, analyze and digest it in such a valuable manner, and we are confident that this new development is paving the way for EQ to secure a wide range of future opportunities in this highly prized sector."

ABOUT EQ WORKS

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

