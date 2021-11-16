Flair Airlines says "Hola México!" with Low Fare Flights from Canada to Cancun and Los Cabos

Canada's leading low-fare airline begins Mexico service in February from Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Flair Airlines, Canada's only true ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to expand and change the face of the Canadian aviation market as it introduces nonstop, low-fare flights to Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, from Vancouver, Abbotsford, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Kitchener-Waterloo.

"Starting in February, Canadians will enjoy affordable, sunny winter getaways to Cancun and Los Cabos without breaking the bank," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We can't wait to get our customers to the beach."

"The average February temperature in Canada is -6 °C; the average temperature in Cancun is 28 °C, so February seemed like a good month to start service," he added.

Starting February 1, Flair will offer nonstop flights to Los Cabos on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Vancouver, and Wednesdays and Saturdays from Abbotsford and Edmonton. Nonstop flights to Cancun will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Ottawa and Wednesdays and Sundays from Kitchener-Waterloo. The ultra-low fares will start from $129 CAD one-way. All routes and schedule details can be viewed at https://www.flyflair.com.

Comments from our airport partners

Vancouver International Airport (YVR):

"We are delighted to see Flair adding a new route out of YVR. Flair's new offering of flights to Los Cabos in Mexico provides yet another great option to escape a west coast winter," said YVR Director, Air Service Development, Russell Atkinson. "We wish all the best to Flair as they expand and offer Canadians a unique, new travel experience. With more people being vaccinated and travel measures easing, we look forward to continued increased service from Flair which will benefit the community and the economy that supports it."

Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF)

"I am pleased that Flair Airlines in expanding service from the Region of Waterloo to Cancun, Mexico," said Karen Redman, Regional Chair. "Expanded local service means more options for families, continued job growth, as well as a strong tourism sector and local economy."

Abbotsford International Airport (YXX)

"On behalf of the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford International Airport Authority, I'd like to congratulate Flair Airlines on their expanded service to Los Cabos this coming winter from YXX," said Henry Braun, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford and chair of the Abbotsford International Airport Authority. "Expanding routes offered at Abbotsford International Airport, not only gives travellers more accessible and affordable options, it also has a positive impact on our local and regional economy and is an important step in our pandemic recovery."

Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW):

"With the first snowfall on the ground and temperatures falling, we are confident that passengers in Ottawa-Gatineau will embrace Flair's service to Cancun as they escape to the beautiful beaches and warm sunshine," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Flair's expanded offering at YOW benefits the entire community; our passengers enjoy more travel options, and the Ottawa International Airport takes another step forward in its pandemic recovery."

Edmonton International Airport (YEG):

"EIA is pleased for Flair to announce its first Mexico destination. Thank you Flair for your continued investment in your home-town airport and for providing capacity to Los Cabos International Airport so Edmontonians and surrounding communities can get their vitamin SEA," said Myron Keehn, Vice-President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 29 destinations in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

