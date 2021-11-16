Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be giving a corporate presentation at the Northern Miner's Global Mining Symposium at 10:30 am eastern time on Thursday November 18th, 2021. The Symposium is among the pre-eminent virtual events for investors and mining professionals, attracting over 1,000 delegates from 100 countries. You can register to see the presentation live here.

On August 16, 2021, the Company acquired its new flagship advanced-stage Fremont Gold Project located in the prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt of California, USA featuring the Pine Tree-Josephine Gold Deposit. The Company thereafter went from zero to 526,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated plus 452,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred NI 43-101 Mineral Resource categories respectively (1), encompassing two historic high-grade U/G gold mines. The Property also hosts 3 undeveloped gold occurrences across 4-km of strike along the Mother Lode Gold Belt.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company, will be discussing this transformational acquisition and how it launches the corporate strategy to swiftly transition to a gold producing Company while continuing to develop its pipeline of quality North American early-stage gold and base metals projects.

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral development company developing its advanced-stage Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Project features an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526k oz's at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated plus 452k oz's at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories respectively encompassing two historic high-grade U/G gold mines. (1) (SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. Effective Aug. 30, 2021, "Technical Report on the Fremont Gold Project, Central California, USA Report for NI 43-101"). The Property also hosts 3 undeveloped gold occurrences across 4-km of strike along the prolific California Mother Lode Gold Belt. The Company is also advancing its other early-stage gold projects; the Golden Culvert, YT, McIntyre Brook, NB, and Dingman, ON, as well as a significant land position hosting three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents and technical information of this news release.

