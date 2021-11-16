Company expands local operations to meet growing demand for its cloud-native security operations platform

Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations, today announced the opening of its first European Security Operations Center (SOC) in Frankfurt, Germany, marking the company's official business expansion to Germany and the DACH region.

The opening of the company's first European SOC comes on the heels of rapid growth in the EMEA region, beginning with the establishment of its European headquarters in the United Kingdom in June and continued growth in the Nordics and the Benelux regions. Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners was an early investor in Arctic Wolf and continues to support the company in its global expansion.

To lead the company's German operations, Arctic Wolf has appointed Dr. Sebastian Schmerl as director of Security Services for EMEA. Schmerl brings over 15 years of cybersecurity experience, with deep expertise in delivering cyber defense services for IT, OT, and cloud domains, and enterprise building SOCs for global brands including Daimler, Volkswagen, Bosch, Datev, and Bayer. Most recently, he served as the head of Cyber Defense and Industrial Security at Computacenter, building and operating customer SOCs and managing incident response and risk mitigation strategies.

With the opening of the Frankfurt-based SOC, Arctic Wolf customers across the globe will have full flexibility in where and how their native data is stored and accessed, ensuring alignment with their compliance initiatives related to local and international data governance regulations. EMEA customers will continue to benefit from Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Cloud at scale, while addressing the specific data sovereignty needs of the region. The company plans to hire 50 regional employees over the next 12 months across security, sales, and operations to support increasing customer needs.

No other company can deliver world-class security operations to customers of all sizes at cloud--native scale and speed, as an "easy button" solution that also guides customers throughout their security journey to end cyber risk. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud brings much-needed simplicity, ease of use, and accessibility to security operations as companies look for technologies and services that act as a force multiplier to their existing resources even if they have little or no security experience or staff.

Arctic Wolf employs a 100% partner-centric go-to-market model, which has cemented the company as the cybersecurity partner-of-choice for more than 750 solution providers worldwide, including Blue Technologies, sysmind, and Cristie Data GmbH in Germany. Arctic Wolf's award-winning channel program provides opportunities for security-minded and cloud-focused resale partners to forge a deep, strategic relationship with the company and position themselves at the forefront of the security operations market.

"Arctic Wolf chose Germany for its first European SOC because of its strong reputation in data privacy and access to superior technical talent, matching our commitment to empower European customers in standing up world-class security operations," said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. "Our latest expansion into Germany and the greater DACH region will continue to fuel our ability to meet the accelerating demand for the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud and will support our explosive growth as a business."

"After dedicating much of my career to standing up customer SOCs and defense services, I've seen firsthand the need for cloud-native, compliant technologies enabling an end-to-end security service that end cyber risk for German businesses, and Arctic Wolf is forging a new path as the global leader in security operations," said Dr. Sebastian Schmerl, director of Security Services for EMEA. "I'm excited to deliver Arctic Wolf's unparalleled offering to customers of every size across Europe and defend against the evolving threat landscape with our innovative technology."

"Businesses of every size, from enterprise to SMB, are undergoing digital transformation, and as a result, require security operations to defend their growing attack surfaces," said Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners co-founder and CEO, Vicente Vento. "With Arctic Wolf's cloud-native security operations platform, the company is addressing a massive need that has remained largely ignored by other vendors. We believe Arctic Wolf is leading the Security Operations market, one of the fastest growing categories within the security market. We were thrilled to invest in their last two financing rounds and are even more excited to welcome the team to Germany."

"More than ever, European enterprises are focusing on digital transformation to support them as they strive toward the next normal," said Duncan Brown, vice president, European Enterprise Research, IDC. "While organizations ultimately expect CISOs to manage the security tools environment to protect operations, CISOs and security teams are increasingly expected to support business outcomes such as operational excellence and risk management."

"As European businesses continue to digitize business processes and run their operations from the cloud, organizations are struggling to match the evolving threat landscape in scale and power, without compromising data privacy and protection," said Heiko Müller, CEO of sysmind. "Arctic Wolf's cloud-native security operations platform provides a unified, compliant security experience for our customers and we are excited to offer its innovative solution to our customers."

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf is the global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 1.6 trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for most security use cases and optimizing customers' disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

