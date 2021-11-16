Genesis is a market leader in tech-enabled RWE and HEOR

Management to pursue global expansion, leveraging GHO's European expertise

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announces the acquisition of Genesis Research ('Genesis'), a leading provider of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Genesis is a pioneer in RWE and HEOR services via tech-enabled data and science-first solutions, servicing market leading innovators across the Life Sciences industry. Genesis optimizes drug development and evidences the clinical and commercial value of products via expert analysis, synthesis, communication and utilization of integrated Real-World Data (RWD). Genesis has an established footprint in the U.S. and U.K. with more than 120 employees.

With estimated double digit growth year over year, and regulatory demands accelerating the volume and accessibility of RWD, Genesis Research's purpose-built technology platforms integrate human and artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and improve performance to meet expanding market needs. The company's data-agnostic approach to accessing and analyzing RWE enables utilization of the best data sources available which includes data drawn from a wide range of sources outside of clinical studies.

Genesis Research's best-of-breed technology solutions are built into their workflow and targeted to accelerate and optimize delivery of desired scientific outcomes:

EVID AI is the world's largest AI curated database of published literature. This advanced machine learning platform helps healthcare decision makers find high quality, targeted results faster, more efficiently and from an unprecedented breadth of sources.

Data agnostic visualization platforms, such as fit-for-purpose dashboards, allow users to interact with multiple data and visualize results to accelerate research.

The company's Landscape Evidence Overview (LEO) platform leverages AI technology to provide a clear understanding of the current evidence base for a specific disease and identify gaps to assist in research development.

Evidence for value and access technology (EVA) facilitates communication with internal stakeholders throughout a product's lifecycle and provides a consistent approach to reimbursement and submission to national, regional, and local payers.

With a broad base of blue-chip Pharmaceutical manufacturers and emerging Biotechnology companies, Genesis is an established leader and one of the largest operators within a highly fragmented sector. GHO will provide further capital and sector expertise as well as leverage its European network to build on Genesis' unique market position and drive expansion into adjacent service offerings to create a scaled global leader in tech-enabled RWE and HEOR services.

Genesis has announced that David Miller will be appointed as the new Chairman of the Board and will formally assume the role in 2022.

The Partners at GHO Capital, said, "The investment in Genesis follows years of work internally to identify market leading platforms with ambitious management teams in RWE and HEOR. Recognizing the rapid growth and macro tailwinds driving the sector, we are delighted to back a leader in this space. With our investment and specialist expertise, we look forward to supporting the shared ambition for Genesis to become a global leader in RWE and HEOR."

Frank A. Corvino, CEO of Genesis Research, said: "We are extremely excited by this partnership and the opportunity to pursue our strategic priorities as well as scale our holistic, cross-functional engagement. GHO is a strong partner with healthcare expertise to accelerate our growth and expand our global footprint, which will in turn strengthen the capabilities across the sector leading to better healthcare outcomes. We'd also like to thank our first equity partner, Rallyday, for supporting our inspired vision."

Ropes Gray acted as legal advisor to GHO, CIL as commercial advisor, Alvarez and Marsal as financial advisor, Deloitte LLP as tax advisor and CRS as insurance advisor.

In this transaction, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti acted as legal advisor to Genesis Research; Piper Sandler Companies as exclusive corporate finance advisor and RSM Global as tax advisor.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

About Genesis Research

Genesis Research is an international health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and real-world evidence (RWE) research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, generation and communication, the company also supports pharmaceutical and biotech clients with tech-enabled, dedicated partnerships delivered via a unique engagement model that enables Life Sciences companies to quickly and comprehensively address complex needs with unmatched timeliness and quality. For more information, visit https://www.genesisrg.com.

