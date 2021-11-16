Industry veteran with deep expertise in biopharmaceutical services and supply will lead the next phase of growth and global expansion

Company's drug delivery technologies are used by leading biopharmaceutical developers to improve the efficiency, targeting, and safety profile of novel therapeutics

Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), a leader in the design, development and custom manufacturing of polyamino-acid based delivery systems for therapeutic drugs today announced the appointment of Robert Shaw as Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment follows the acquisition of PTS earlier this year by Arcline Investment Management, a growth oriented private investment firm. The company's polyamino-acid-based nanoparticle encapsulation technology was designed to improve the efficiency, targeting, and safety profile of novel therapeutics, helping to accelerate urgently needed treatments to patients across multiple disease areas.

"I am excited to join PTS at this important time in the company's evolution," said Mr. Shaw. "The value of polymer nanoparticle delivery technologies was reinforced this year by the success of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. With increased demand for novel delivery technologies that contribute to the safety and efficacy of nucleic acids, proteins and small molecules, PTS is extremely well-positioned for continued growth. I'm looking forward to working closely with the team as we expand our CDMO services, GMP production and technology portfolio."

Mr. Shaw brings more than 30 years of experience leading organizations with global expertise in the biopharmaceutical service and supply areas. His background includes business, commercial and technology management in both mature and growing companies. Prior to joining PTS, he served as Executive Director of the Standards Coordinating Body for Regenerative Medicine. While at Thermo Fisher Scientific, he led the Technical Services organization and the Cell Culture and Cell Therapy business as Vice President for the BioProduction Division. He also served as Vice President of Commercial Development at PCT, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), led the Stem Cell Initiative at MilliporeSigma, served as Strategic Product Leader at Wyeth (now Pfizer) and was Assistant Director of Development at Sanofi Pasteur. He received his MBA from Loyola University and M.SC. and B. SC. from the University of Toronto.

About Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions

Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) is a leading GMP-grade manufacturer of polyamino-acid (PAA) based nanoparticle encapsulation technology for advanced drug delivery applications including mRNA, DNA, cell therapies, gene therapies, biologics, vaccines, and small molecule therapies. The PTS team of expert biochemists and polymeric material scientists are critical partners in the drug development and commercialization processes of some of the leading therapeutics companies in the world. The company offers contract development and manufacturing services including preclinical development, analytical characterization, technology transfer, GMP manufacturing, and fill/finish services. Learn more at www.pts-polypeptides.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.3 billion in capital under management. Arcline seeks to invest in secularly growing middle market businesses in high value industries. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials.

