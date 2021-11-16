enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

- Live moderated video webcast discussion with CEO Robert Berman and Marc Glickman, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of enVVeno on Tuesday, November 16th at 1:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, CEO and Marc Glickman, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of enVVeno, will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (enVVeno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. Affecting approximately 2.4 million people in the United States, CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve, to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study with data expected in late 2022.

