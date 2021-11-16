Global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM) offers the industry's only end-to-end, full-lifecycle risk management solution for fulfilling Duty of Care for global, mobile and remote workforces

Everbridge to showcase and demo new Travel Risk Management solution in Booth 1707 at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2021 this week in Orlando, Florida

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) today announced the introduction of its next-generation Travel Risk Management (TRM) solution for new and existing customers. Everbridge offers the only global travel risk, operational resilience and occupational health management solutions, integrated within a market-leading critical event management platform, for helping businesses and organizations quickly locate and communicate with traveling employees, remote workers, and those returning to the office, who may be in harm's way.

With more than 20 years' experience in the CEM and risk intelligence space, Everbridge provides FORTUNE 500 and Global 2000 organizations with the market-leading solution to fulfill their Duty of Care for all employees and remote workers, supported by the Riskmatics platform from Anvil Group, an Everbridge Company. The Riskmatics platform and 24/7 response center supports thousands of requests each year to provide medical, security and travel assistance and advice to those in need.

Everbridge's next-generation Travel Risk Management solution now further extends the Everbridge CEM platform to offer business, healthcare and government organizations the functionality they increasingly require to keep their people safe wherever they go. In addition to medical and security assistance and a 24/7 response center, Everbridge's advanced TRM solution also helps organizations build standards to meet or exceed the recently published International Organization for StandardizationISO 31030 guidance.

"With ISO's recent publication of standard 31030, enterprises are looking to adopt its guidelines on how to manage risks for organizations and their travelers, including threat detection, risk assessment, and prevention and mitigation strategies," said Connor Taylor, Technology Analyst in the ESG Sustainability practice at Verdantix. "Everbridge remains very well positioned to benefit from increased interest and attention to travel-related risk. In fact, just as organizations are improving their formulation of playbooks for managing traveler and remote work risk, Everbridge is accelerating the execution of its strategic product roadmap to bring additional travel risk management capabilities in-house."

Everbridge will showcase its next-generation Travel Risk Management offering at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2021 taking place this week, November 17-19 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center. To learn more about best practices for Duty of Care, enterprise resilience, the Future of Work, and technology for safeguarding the travel experience, visit the Anvil Group booth #1707 at GBTA, featuring Everbridge.

"Organizations need to be much more proactive in their risk management," said Matthew Judge, managing director of Anvil Group, now an Everbridge Company. "Our highly-evolved risk management system delivers 360 degree threat awareness and dynamic intelligence on volatile incidents, mapped against an organization's critical assets, so that security leaders can take informed actions. Everbridge provides the industry's most definitive, end-to-end system to protect an organization's people and assets, drive compliance and attain operational resilience."

Travel Risk Management remains an important critical event management (CEM) use case for enterprises and essential for long-term success, especially as business travel increases. The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) expects business travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2025, and a recent GBTA poll showed that, globally, suppliers and travel management company respondents see optimism about the industry's path to recovery with half (50%) indicating that they felt more optimistic than they did the previous month.

"The combination of Anvil's Riskmatics platform with CEM will provide medical, security and travel assistance and advice to those in need, and help keep people safe, wherever they go," said Eric Boger, Senior Director, Global Intelligence and Analysis at Everbridge. "Riskmatics further extends our position as the leader in critical event management and risk intelligence, which remains especially timely with today's evolving travel and remote work location trends."

Today, Everbridge supports more than 6,000 enterprise customers with Critical Event Management (CEM) software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events. Everbridge CEM leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain situational awareness, act faster, and improve outcomes such as enabling and protecting revenue streams, increasing profitability through expense efficiencies, bolstering brand and reputation, driving operational improvements, and most importantly protecting the safety and wellness of employees.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,000 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

