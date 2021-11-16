BCWipe Total WipeOut 5 now with enhanced interface and support for even more devices

Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, has today announced the release of BCWipe Total WipeOut version 5. With this release, BCWipe adds secure boot support, as well as wiping Mac and NVMe devices.

"Beyond the ADISA certification to wipe SSD, BCWipe Total WipeOut is now even more secure and versatile." explains Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "For our customers seeking IT asset disposal solutions, we are thrilled to extend our offering to erase more devices than ever."

With secure boot added to BCWipe Total WipeOut, pre-boot wiping modules are now securely signed. This new feature provides seamless integration with Windows and saves time during reload as there is no need to turn off Secure Signing Verification before wiping. Additionally, BCWipe Total WipeOut supports modern NVMe devices without slowing down performance.

Mac-client support in BCWipe Total WipeOut expands the range of operating systems so admins can effectively manage wiping of Mac computers. All Mac users can now wipe entire hard drives, including M1 systems and models with the T2 security chip.

Interface improvements to the web-console and configuration Wizard offer an easier, more pleasant user experience. The design of the new streamlined interface makes BCWipe Total WipeOut more user friendly to perform wiping tasks faster. Enterprise users will appreciate the new dashboard for an enhanced overview of all wiping operations.

Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense for sanitization of magnetic, SSD and hybrid storage devices, BCWipe Total WipeOut achieves security compliance with enhanced reporting.

Highlights of BCWipe Total WipeOut:

Streamlined interface in web-console and configuration Wizard

Enhanced wiping reports with new added hardware diagnostics

Partial verification for wiping activities

Start free trial or contact our specialists to learn more.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

