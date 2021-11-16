Options Technology, the leading provider of global trading infrastructure to Capital Markets firms, today announced its partnership with Code Willing.

Code Willing are experts in financial data management with extensive experience in cleaning, organizing, and cross-referencing financial data. This partnership combines Code Willing's expert software capabilities with Options' global network and industry-leading infrastructure, resulting in best-of-breed technologies and services for Options' and Code Willing's clients.

As an initial offering, Options and Code Willing are bringing to market a revolutionary new quantitative trading service intended to help clients better control and dramatically cut their data analysis costs. The solution simultaneously directs compute jobs to the lowest-cost or most performant environment based on spare capacity. It also provides a budgeting control overlay to enable clients to optimize their Options Cloud resource utilization. It is the industry's first true multi-cloud compute solution, underpinned by Options' ultra-high-performance infrastructure and security services, with 24/7 follow-the-sun support and monitoring. Renowned in the quantitative trading space, Quantbot Technologies were the first to trial the proof of concept.

Code Willing's technology ranging from file systems with granular file-based permissioning to high-performance raw data capture services plays a key role in a number of unique new solutions for the financial services industry that Options will be bringing to market over the coming months, as we continue to build out our global financial ecosystem.

Micah Kroeze, SVP Product Management for Options, commented, "Code Willing's unique technology solutions address key pain points across the financial services industry, where runaway public cloud costs and substantial market fragmentation are having an ever-greater impact on our clients' bottom lines. We are excited at the opportunities that working with Code Willing will present for both Options and our clients."

Paul White, CEO at Quantbot, said, "The combined Code Willing and Options solution has allowed our developers, data scientists, and quant researchers to focus their efforts on alpha discovery and modeling rather than the logistics of cloud and data engineering. As a management team, we couldn't be happier with the efficiencies realized by the toolset, and we are seeing significant improvements in research delivery versus cloud and data spend.

Baron Davis, CEO at Code Willing, said, "Today is a great time to be a Data Scientist! The partnership between Options and Code Willing is a real game-changer that will solve how data is absorbed, cleaned, and delivered across all cloud environments. Their incredible infrastructure and customer service coupled with our high-end software solutions is the perfect match."

This news comes as the latest in a series of strategic developments for Options, including the acquisition of ACTIV Financial, partnership with Packets2Disc to provide market-leading network analytics solutions, and the introduction of Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) to North American markets.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

