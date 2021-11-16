Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU Appoints Massimo Mineo General Manager

REMINDER: Jaguar to host investor webcast Wednesday, November 17th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern regarding third quarter 2021 financials & business updates; Click here to register for webcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the appointment of Massimo Mineo, a veteran of Europe's pharmaceutical industry for 20+ years, as Napo EU's general manager.

"We are thrilled to have Massimo on board for this key leadership role at Napo EU in Milan," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "Massimo is an established leader and senior manager in the European pharmaceutical arena, and he possesses a great deal of experience in the field of orphan-drugs - which will support Napo EU's initial focus on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), a rare disease."

Mr. Mineo is responsible for the strategy, planning and implementation of all Napo EU commercial, operational, and product development activities within Europe, with success defined by bringing crofelemer to market for target indications, beginning with SBS-IF.

Mr. Mineo previously served as Global Director for the Rare Diseases Business Unit at Recordati Rare Diseases supporting business development, commercial sales excellence and geographic expansion of the business serving multiple stakeholders. In 2015 he joined Recordati Rare Diseases covering the role of Managing Director and General Manager EMEA, leading the Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations. He was responsible for Sales & Marketing, R&D product development, Medical Affairs, Market Access, Regulatory, Manufacturing and Logistics, as well as the enabling functions to support the business, including Compliance and Quality. During his tenure, he led the commercial launch of Signifor® (orphan drug indicated for the treatment of Cushing disease and Acromegaly) and Isturisa® (orphan drug indicated for the treatment of Cushing Syndrome) in the key EU markets. Further, he pursued the EU marketing authorization approval and the commercial launch of Cystadrops®, an eye drops solution indicated for the treatment of corneal cystine crystal deposits. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration and has spent over 20 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the areas of Commercial and Finance. Mr. Mineo joined Sigma-Tau in 1998, where he served in various roles of growing responsibility in Finance and Administration in the group's holding company. In 2008, he became Head of Business Operations for the Italian market and Chief Corporate Strategic Planning. At that time, he was also CEO of Lynapharm SA, a French joint venture company focused on hospital CNS products. Prior to joining Recordati Rare Diseases in 2015, he was instrumental in establishing the new Sigma Tau Rare Diseases entity in order to acquire Enzon Pharmaceuticals' rare diseases portfolio, leading the commercial launch of Oncaspar® (a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the first-line treatment of pediatric and adult patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma) and Adagen® (an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID) associated with a deficiency of adenosine deaminase). He was also Head of Global International Business overseeing local offices in Spain, France, Benelux, Germany, UK, Switzerland, India, China and the US, as well as an extensive worldwide network of licensees/distributors.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the Napo EU team and look forward to working toward our important goal of expanding European access to crofelemer to people in need," Mr. Mineo said.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Crofelemer is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Napo EU S.p.A., the majority owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will host an investor webcast on November 17, 2021, and Jaguar's expectation that Mr. Mineo's experience in the field of orphan-drugs will support Napo EU's focus on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer in SBS-IF. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672966/Jaguar-Healths-Italian-Subsidiary-Napo-EU-Appoints-Massimo-Mineo-General-Manager