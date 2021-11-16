Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - SPOOZ, Inc (OTC Pink: SPZI) ("Spooz") is pleased to announce the formation of a key strategic relationship with Crawford Ventures, Inc. (NY) (CrawfordVentures.com) ("Crawford") and its founder Evan Katz, to help design, structure, build, grow and market investment interests in the newly formed Spooz Commodity Assets Pool LLC (the "Pool"). Spooz's wholly owned subsidiary, Spooz Asset Management LLC ("SAM"), is the investment manager of the Pool, is seeking to raise up to or more than $500 million to $2 billion for the Pool, and has retained Mr. Katz to solicit such investments from the many large and other institutional and family office investors with which he has longstanding relationships. Mr. Katz will participate in the revenues of the Pool, and this key relationship will, in no way, dilute the Spooz common stock.

Paul Strickland, Spooz's CEO, stated that "We are honored and privileged to be represented and working with the very prestigious Evan Katz and Crawford Ventures in this compelling endeavor." Mr. Strickland added, "Crawford is an industry leading and globally renowned consultant to the alternative asset investment industry, including to hedge funds, private equity funds and other alternative investments, including commodity pools. And Crawford's founder, Evan Katz, likewise is very well-known and highly respected around the world, and recently was nominated by his industry peers as one of the top fundraisers for hedge funds, in the annual Hedgeweek (Hedgeweek.com) Awards 2021."

Addressing the parties' strategic relationship, Mr. Katz remarked, "I am very excited by Spooz's business plans, and the opportunity to work with Spooz to help build the Pool. I believe that Spooz's plans are very original and highly unique, and I look forward to working with Spooz, Paul and their team, and to introducing them and the Pool to large and other institutional investors and family offices that I have known for many years, and that collectively have several trillion dollars of investment capital."

Mr. Katz will solicit Pool investment funds in order to facilitate the Spooz initiative to acquire significant interests in commodity assets. Spooz CEO, Paul Strickland, stated, "This is perhaps the most important strategic relationship that we have formed to date, and represents the successful culmination of months of work. We are greatly honored that Evan Katz and Crawford are working with us. We will provide more information in the very near future on the particular focus of this endeavor, including specific information concerning the carbon offset and tax credits that will be offered to investors."

About Spooz, Inc., and Spooz Asset Management LLC

Spooz's mission is to employ its developing technologies to enhance the acquisition of significant commodity assets, entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. Spooz technologies manage access to electronically, exchange traded assets that can be combined with cash commodity business to algorithmically streamline and hedge diverse sources of revenue.

About Crawford Ventures LLC and Evan H. Katz

Established in 2003, Crawford Ventures, Inc. ("Crawford") is a New York City based and globally renowned specialty firm in the alternative investment industry. Crawford's expertise and global prominence principally focus on consulting to hedge, private equity, venture and other alternative investment funds, and providing them with expert advice regarding best practices for their creation, structuring, development, growth and long-term success. Crawford's founder and CEO, Evan H. Katz, is an award-winning and globally renowned expert regarding alternative investments, institutional investors, family offices, and how best to do successful largescale fundraising. He has longstanding relationships with hundreds of very large and other investors, whose typical allocations are up to or more than $10-$250+ million per investor per fund. Mr. Katz is a twice-elected Director on the Hedge Fund Association ("HFA") Board of Directors, on which he served from 2014-2019, and is a longtime member of the Hedge Funds Care (a/k/a Help For Children or "HFC") Committee of Hearts (2016-present). He also received the "Young Leadership Award" at the 2011 Hedge Fund Summit, and in 2021 was nominated by his hedge fund peers as the industry's best fundraiser, in the annual Hedgeweek Awards (2021).

