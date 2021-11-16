Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce that with the recent completion of the Mary K parallel access tunnel (refer to October 21st 2021 press release), it has commenced a first phase underground drill program that will consist of four holes totalling about 1,100 ft (335 metres) at its wholly-owned historic Mary K mine site near Elk City, Idaho.

"We are excited to commence this underground drilling campaign on the Mary K property," stated Joseph A. Carrabba, President & CEO of Bond Resources. "The drill will further test the Mary K vein for continuity and grade below the main 4225 ft level and historic #5 level."

Based on historical records, one of the most compelling targets was described by previous owner and mining engineer, Richard Kleesattle. The last workings, in the records, driven by Kleesattel in 1942 were to about 23 ft (7 meters) below the #4 level, near what he called "the apex of a very rich ore shoot." He recorded assays ranging from 11 to 59 ounces per ton from these workings, which were developed but never actually mined.*

The first phase of the current drill program will focus on an area now referred to as the "Apex zone." This zone is located primarily west of the historic winze Kleesattle used to access the #5 level. Kleesattle's historical records also report that the west face of the #5 drift hosts "4 feet of Quartz…, and in the center is a streak of native gold (picture rock)."*

The underground drill station is situated within an old cross-cut on the 4225 level near a three compartment raise. Drilling will target the strike and down dip extent of any mineralization in the area as well as aid in the planning of a future internal decline that will begin once drill results are received and evaluated.

The historical Mary K mine was shut down in 1942 and never re-opened. Historical records indicate that only 2,000 tons of mineralized gold material was mined with an average reported grade of 0.65 ounces per ton.*

*While the company believes the historical sampling data referred to is reliable, readers are cautioned that a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Bond Resources Inc. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bond Resources: Bond is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

