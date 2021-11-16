Anzeige
Telenor Group appoints Rita Skjærvik EVP Group Strategy and External Relations

(Fornebu, 16 November 2021) Rita Skjærvik has been appointed EVP Group Strategy and External Relations and will become member of Telenor's Group Executive Management team as of 1 December.


Skjærvik has since 1 June 2020 headed the unit Group Strategy & External Relations in Telenor, being responsible for strategy, research, and external relations. From 1 December Group Compliance will be part of the unit and Skjærvik will in her new capacity as EVP be a member of Telenor Group's Executive Management team and report to the President and CEO Sigve Brekke in Telenor Group.

"Rita has a solid background from public and private sector and has through various positions in both Telenor Norway and Telenor Group been instrumental in developing and implementing Telenor's strategy and our dialogue with external stakeholders. Her responsibility comprises functions of vital importance to the company's future direction and I am very pleased to have Rita as member of the Executive Management team" says Sigve Brekke, Telenor Group President & CEO.

After joining Telenor in 2014, Skjærvik has held different positions in the company, including being Head of CEO Office for several years. Prior to joining Telenor she was Deputy Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister, and she has solid experience from numerous political advisory positions in Norway.

Telenor's Group Executive Management will as of 1 December 2021 have 8 members:

  • Sigve Brekke, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Tone Hegland Bachke, EVP and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
  • Cecilie Blydt Heuch, EVP and Chief People & Sustainability Officer
  • Ruza Sabanovic, EVP and Chief Technology Officer
  • Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Telenor Asia
  • Petter-Børre Furberg, EVP and CEO of Telenor Norway
  • Jukka Leinonen, EVP and Head of Nordics
  • Rita Skjærvik, EVP Group Strategy and External Relations

Press contact:
Tormod Sandstø, Communications Director, Telenor Group
T: +47 90 94 32 15 | tormod.sandsto@telenor.com



