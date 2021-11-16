Grand Havana, Inc.: Grand Havana Cafe Coming to Puerto Rico

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV) Grand Havana, Inc is proud to announce it has entered into negotiations with AM:PM City Market Corp to acquire its business portfolio in Puerto Rico, which include locations in Isla Verde and San Juan. The stores after the closing will be converted into Grand Havana Cafes.

Headquartered in Puerto Rico, City Market Corp already features Grand Havana Coffee within its portfolio of stores. After numerous negotiations and the company's ongoing plans to increase our footprint in Puerto Rico, we decided it was time to bring our Grand Havana Cafe to PR.

City Market Corp portfolio contains local brands with a strong consumer presence in San Juan.

The acquisition would help to extend Grand Havana's business in developing Latin American markets, while also creating potential future consolidation within Central and South America," a statement from Grand Havana explained.

Preliminary discussions have now begun. This adds over $1,250.000 million dollars in sales with no assurance from either company that the transaction will be completed.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

