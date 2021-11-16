Contakt World is well-positioned to continue to take a leading role as a provider of SaaS solutions designed to meet Federal Vaccine Mandates imposed by the United States

A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees

The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World's portfolio

Health Check and Portum's app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's recent achievements, current operations, and strategic initiatives.

Contakt World has ambitious plans to advance its business following its acquisition of Stratum Health Solutions LLC ("Stratum"), the operator of HealthCheck by Stratum ("HealthCheck") and execution of a reseller's agreement with Portum System LLC ("Portum") for the US, Canada, and Brazil markets. A review of the Company's recent achievements and current business is as follows:

On August 12, 2021, Contakt acquired Stratum (Health Check) a secure, cloud-based platform that allows organizations of all sizes to track and evaluate employee and student health and COVID-19 related symptoms in real-time through its proprietary app (the "App"). Contakt continues to expand its presence in the marketplace with Health Check with the hiring of 10 commission-based sales people over the last few months. The Company's team is fully trained and has acquired 20+ significant new customers over the last few months with over 25 new commercial opportunities in the pipeline. Contakt has engaged a software development company, ModalGR, located in Brazil, to add new features to the App, including vaccine passport and COVID-19 test tracking. Contakt expects to launch the new version of the App in December of this year.

On October 14, 2021, Contakt expanded its commercial portfolio through a partnership agreement with Portum through which the Company will offer Portum's app and software to commercial and government customers to help implement vaccine mandates in public and private settings. The Company's sales team has been fully trained and has started to promote this SaaS product across the USA. This solution will allow the Company to immediately offer a vaccine passport and COVID-19 test tracking solution to its existing and new customers. With several states, such as New York and California, enforcing vaccine mandates, Contakt is focusing on these territories to rapidly gain market share.

Contakt recently hired Alexandre Kochmann, a seasoned executive located in Brazil, to oversee the commercialization and product development of the Health Check and Portum solutions. Alexandre brings 20+ of experience managing large commercial sales forces at large corporations such as Dupont, GLOBALPACK and EMPAX.

With a focus on the private sector, Contakt has dramatically reduced its burn rate. While the Company sees long-term opportunities in the public health markets, it is focusing on continuing to build the Health Check business and partnership with Portum.

Contakt is also eyeing opportunities in the Brazilian market and anticipates having a Portuguese version of the App ready in the first half of 2022, which will allow it to offer a robust solution to one of the largest economies in the world.

"By leveraging the Company's expanding team of independent sales representatives and continuing the development of our Health Check platform to meet the needs of vaccine passport and COVID-19 test tracking mandates, we believe our team will serve as a strong platform to develop and acquire additional SaaS solutions, ultimately strengthening our product portfolio," stated Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer of Contakt World.

Corporate Update Webinar

Contakt will be hosting a corporate update webinar for shareholders at 12pm PST on Friday November 19, 2021. Please click here to register.

About Contakt World

Contakt World's mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare in all its forms. Contakt World envisions a world where everyone can achieve their full health potential, and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other circumstances. Contakt World's portfolio presently includes HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations, and Portum Pass https://contakt.world/portum/.

