Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce success with its New Marketing Program.

Public Relations Campaign of our New and Unique Passive Portal weapons detector:

To bring Nationwide awareness of our unique 'Zero-Radiation' Walk-Through Weapons Detector, our Passive Portal, the Company with Board Resolution, decided that the initial part of the New Marketing Program will include the Company donating a number of Passive Portals and EBT Stations (elevated body temperature). Initially, the Passive Portal will be installed in universities and special venues chosen personally by Police Departments.

A first Passive Portal was installed at Coastal Carolina University SC.

We are pleased to announce following decision passed at the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina City Council Meeting of November 09, 2021:

"Motion M2021-161 to authorize the City Manager or his designee to accept a donation of a Passive Portal Security Scan system from Jonathan Silver and Passive Security Scan Inc. valued at $5,000 on behalf of the Police Department."

"The Passive Security Scan System will be used at the Police Department detention facility… It is time to take an extra precautionary step for inmates coming into the detention facility with possible contraband (guns, knives, etc.). Officers do their best with physical searches and the laws are rather limited on more invasive searches. Therefore, this piece of equipment will be perfect to place within the entrance of the detention facility to process inmates prior to their entering the area with other inmates. The Passive Portal Security Scan System includes a laptop/tablet to run the unit, plus two years of technical support."

Our Passive Portal and EBT Station will be installed under the guidance of Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media at an agreed upon time and place as designated by the Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Police Department.

"I am excited by the successful start of our new public relations and marketing program with the installation of our Passive Portal, the only Passive Non-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector as well as our New EBT-Station" (Elevated Body Temperature) at the Coastal Carolina University S.C. and the acceptance by the Myrtle Beach South Carolina City Council..." said Merrill W. Moses the Company's president.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

