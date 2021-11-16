Latest release includes support for seamless Docker deployments and user-level management, as well as native support for Apple M1.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, creator of the world's fastest mathematical optimization solver, today announced the release of Gurobi Optimizer 9.5. This release provides customers with an even faster compute engine, with impressive performance improvements across all supported problem types.

Gurobi 9.5 also includes new features that make it well suited for enterprise use, including:

Seamless Docker Deployments: Run Gurobi in container environments, easily, with the Gurobi Web License Service (WLS).

Run Gurobi in container environments, easily, with the Gurobi Web License Service (WLS). User-Level Management: Manage users and assign permission levels in a centralized location, by integrating Gurobi Compute Server and Cluster Manager with LDAP repositories.

Manage users and assign permission levels in a centralized location, by integrating Gurobi Compute Server and Cluster Manager with LDAP repositories. Better API Key Management: Label API keys with descriptive information in the Cluster Manager to simplify API key tracking and management.

Customers will discover over a dozen enhancements across the product, such as native support for Apple M1, powerful new heuristics for non-convex quadratic models, norm constraints, deterministic work measures, memory limit parameters, and more user control of IIS computation, as well as improvements to callbacks and tuning.

"I'm confident that our customers will be really pleased with Gurobi 9.5. And happy customers are the foundation upon which our whole business is built," said Dr. Edward Rothberg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Gurobi Optimization.

Gurobi 9.5 also showcases the company's continued support for Python-the most popular programming language in the world-with an improved Python interface and support for Python 3.10.

"One of the most challenging parts of running a modern business is managing complexity. Every decision you make affects other decisions. With Gurobi Optimizer, you can explore all the possibilities and all the implications-and identify your best course of action, in seconds," added Dr. Rothberg.

"Even though the Gurobi Optimizer is the fastest mathematical optimizer in the world, we're not going to rest on our laurels. We will keep pushing to improve and innovate because we're passionate about mathematical optimization and the difference it makes in solving real-world problems," said Dr. Tobias Achterberg, Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) at Gurobi Optimization.

The team's commitment to continual improvement is evident in the performance numbers. Gurobi Optimizer 9.5 has boosted its speeds across the board, including:

Primal Simplex: 23% faster overall, 43% faster on hard models

23% faster overall, 43% faster on hard models Dual Simplex: 20% faster overall, 43% faster on hard models

20% faster overall, 43% faster on hard models Barrier : 18% faster overall, 56% faster on hard models

: 18% faster overall, 56% faster on hard models Concurrent LP: 14% faster overall, 54% faster on hard models

14% faster overall, 54% faster on hard models MIP : 15% faster overall, 27% faster on hard models

: 15% faster overall, 27% faster on hard models Convex MIQP : 30% faster overall, 68% faster on hard models

: 30% faster overall, 68% faster on hard models Convex MIQCP : 33% faster overall, 78% faster on hard models

: 33% faster overall, 78% faster on hard models Non-Convex MIQCP: 3.0x faster overall, 7.5x faster on hard models

"Our customers rely on us for solving extremely complex challenges. Our technology makes that possible. But our secret sauce is our team of specialists and PhDs, as well as our partner network. These are the people who make Gurobi come to life-working closely with our customers and helping them succeed," added Dr. Achterberg.

To learn more about Gurobi 9.5, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/9.5.

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world's fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver the Gurobi Optimizer which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability. As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005125/en/

Contacts:

Nell-Marie Colman

(540) 952 9719

Gurobi Optimization

colman@gurobi.com