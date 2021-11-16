Integration of Arista AI-driven network detection and response with Microsoft Azure Sentinel optimizes security operations

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Arista was nominated based on an integration between Arista's NDR (Network Detection and Response) platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This integration enables faster remediation of threats by combining network context and threat detection with log-based and endpoint insights within Azure Sentinel.

Arista NDR analyzes full network packet data to enable a number of autonomous use cases, including insider threat detection, threat hunting, digital forensics and incident response. Powered by Arista AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist), an AI-enabled decision support system, the NDR platform discovers, profiles and classifies network entities such as devices, users and applications across campus, data center, IoT and cloud networks. AVA pre-computes answers for questions a highly skilled analyst would ask by looking at network data as well as querying threat intelligence sources, open source intelligence and partner solutions within the MISA ecosystem and beyond. Using this information, the platform surfaces the weak and early signals of a network issue along with corroborating evidence to establish conviction and identify the broader scope of the attack. This enables the SecOps team to disrupt an adversary's objectives at the earliest stages of an attack.

"Customers have invested in a variety of security solutions in their battle against modern cyber threats," said Rahul Kashyap, VP/GM Arista NDR Security Division. "Responding to the adversary requires a coordinated effort across these solutions so that risks can be mitigated and impact minimized. Microsoft shares this vision and we are pleased to collaborate by bringing the high-fidelity detection and response signals from AVA and our NDR platform into Microsoft Azure Sentinel and MISA."

As networks have evolved, organizations are often blind to 50% or more of their infrastructure, including IoT and contractor devices and cloud workloads. Adversaries target this expanded attack surface, but these attacks often go unnoticed due to the underlying device's lack of security agents or log sources. Integrating Arista NDR with Azure Sentinel delivers broad visibility into network entities, threat detection and incident response capabilities for this otherwise unmanaged infrastructure. Security teams benefit from rich, entity-centric context that can be used through Azure Sentinel workbooks to correlate data collected from other IT and security solutions.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members, like Arista, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Joining MISA represents another honor for Arista in a year that has seen recognition including the AI Breakthrough Award for the "Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity" and being selected as one of the hottest AI security companies by CRN Magazine.

Learn more about Arista NDR here.

Learn more about and install the Arista NDR integration with Azure Sentinel here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networkingfor large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, NetDL and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005491/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact

Charles Yager

Product and Investor Development

Tel: (408) 547-5892

cyager@arista.com