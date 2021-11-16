Multinational studydata highlighted at 2021 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Prevencio, Inc. today announces the presentation of multinational patient data demonstrating its HART CADhs blood test is significantly more accurate than high sensitivity troponin in determining whether a diabetic patient has obstructive heart disease. Cardiologists from Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and University Heart Center of Hamburg Germany collaborated to test diabetic patients for blood diagnosis of heart disease. HART CADhs had 81% accuracy (positive predictive value) as compared to high sensitivity troponin's accuracy of 64% (positive predictive value).

"We were pleased to find that this novel diagnostic score blood test can predict obstructive coronary artery disease in diabetics with high accuracy across three multinational patient groups and was significantly more accurate than high sensitivity troponin," said Christopher deFilippi, MD, a practicing cardiologist and Vice Chairman of Academic Affairs at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute. "Diabetic patients are twice as likely to have heart disease compared to nondiabetic patients and require regular monitoring. HART CADhs blood test is an ideal solution as it is highly accessible, requires no radiation, and is affordable."

HART CADhs had previously been reported to be more accurate (86% AUC accuracy) than standard-of-care stress tests (52% AUC accuracy).

In addition to the HART CADhs blood test for heart disease and imminent risk of heart attack, Prevencio recently launch a second multiprotein blood test, HART CVE, for one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death. HART CADhs and HART CVE tests are currently available for patient use. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

"Prevencio has tremendous respect and is grateful to work with these esteemed teams of dedicated international cardiologists to find safer, more accurate and more affordable ways to diagnose heart disease in diabetic patients," said Rhonda Rhyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and globally. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2017 and is believed to be underreported as a cause of death. According to the American Diabetes Association, 34.2 million Americans or 10.5% of the population had diabetes in 2018, costing $327 billion.

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics. Employing this novel approach, the Company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnosis and risk assessment for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Our three lead tests include:

HART CVETM 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART CADhsTM obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART KDTM Kawasaki disease diagnosis

HART test results have been peer-reviewed published 27 times, including at leading cardiovascular meetings-(European Society of Cardiology Congress 2016, 2018, 2021; American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions 2017, 2018, 2019 (2), 2020, 2021; American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021; American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2018, 2019; Pediatric Academic Societies International Sessions 2021; International Spinal Cord Society Scientific Sessions -2021; ASTRO Scientific Sessions 2021; International Kawasaki Disease Symposium 2021) and in top-tier journals-(Journal of American College of Cardiology Mar 2017; American Journal of Cardiology July 2017; Clinical Cardiology June 2018; Open Heart November 2018, May 2019; Jan 2019; Biomarkers in Medicine - June 2020; Journal of American Heart Association Aug 2020).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable" That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests. The Company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:

Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need, acceptance, and size, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to various uncertainties of development-stage companies. The Company does not undertake to update disclosures contained in this press release.

