Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LEMONSOFT OYJ

NOTICE 16 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LEMONSOFT OYJ At the request of Lemonsoft Oyj, Lemonsoft Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from November 17, 2021. Trading code: LEMON Number of shares: 18 273 726 ISIN code: FI4000512678 Order book ID: 240343 Company Identity Number: 2017863-1 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 841 3052 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260