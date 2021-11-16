Visa to help accelerate the expansion of Fidel API's new solution

Fidel API, a leading financial infrastructure API platform, today announced the launch of its Transaction Stream API, which enables developers to connect to real-time payment card data and build the next generation of corporate expense management platforms and consumer financial management applications. The Transaction Stream API is built on top of the Visa Offers Platform. Fidel API and Visa will be partnering to expand the solution capabilities and bring it to new global markets.

With the new Transaction Stream API, developers building commercial solutions can provide real-time spend visibility to HR and Finance teams and reduce time spent by employees manually filing expense reports. Developers building consumer applications for expense management can make real-time decisions on a card purchase programmatically, triggering event-driven experiences such as personalized alerts and insights for consented cardholders the moment they transact.

"We are delighted to announce this expanded collaboration with Visa, which is a testament to the work we have done together over the last five years," said Dev Subrata, Chief Executive Officer of Fidel API. "The launch of the Transaction Stream API is the first of many joint efforts that will deliver new value across the ecosystem: to our clients, issuers and individual cardholders. We look forward to leveraging Visa's expertise and extensive global network as we continue to scale our products around the world."

"Fidel API has been a long-term, trusted partner of Visa," said Brian Cole, SVP and head of North America Product, Visa. "Their tools are helping drive the future of fintech innovation and transforming existing payments processes, like expense management. We are excited to help expand their product offerings."

About Fidel API

Fidel API is a global financial infrastructure platform that enables developers to build programmable experiences at the moment a transaction occurs on any payment card. Founded in 2018, Fidel API is headquartered in London, with offices in Lisbon, New York, and remote employees globally. Fidel API is backed by investors including Nyca Partners, QED Investors, Citi Ventures, RBC Capital and Commerce Ventures.

For more information visit: www.fidel.uk.

