Atari XP Launches New Game Cartridge Initiative with the Release of Three Never Published Titles

Yars' Return, Aquaventure, and Saboteur® Physical Atari 2600 Cartridges are Now Available for Preorder from AtariXP.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced the launch of Atari XP, an initiative to bring rare and never-released Atari game cartridges to market. The first cartridge release to kick off the Atari XP initiative includes Yars' Return, Aquaventure, Saboteur - three rare gems from the Atari IP catalog that were never launched or released in very limited quantities. All three titles will be available in standard and limited-edition versions and ship in iconic Atari 2600-style boxes. Cartridges can be preordered starting today at AtariXP.com.

The limited editions for each game include a newly manufactured, high-quality Atari 2600 cartridge made from special plastics, a premium poster, a printed instructional manual with bonus material, a collectible pin and collectible badge, a certificate of authenticity, and a digital copy of the game playable on the Atari VCS. Only 1,983 copies of each limited edition cartridge will be made, honoring the year in which these games would have been released. The Limited Editions retail for $149.99 USD each, exclusively available on AtariXP.com. Standard edition cartridges, which include only the respective Atari 2600 cartridge, will retail for $49.99 USD.

Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.

Future drops from Atari XP will include previously unreleased titles from Atari's expansive library, rare-and-hard-to-find Atari IP physical media, and improved versions of classic games with refined mechanics and graphics.

"With our large catalog of classic games, we saw an opportunity to bring high-value, nostalgic content to the very active community of hardcore Atari fans, collectors, and video game enthusiasts," said Atari CEO, Wade Rosen. "We are confident that fans and collectors alike will be thoroughly impressed with Atari's reemergence into cartridge production."

Orders for standard cartridges submitted by December 10, 2021, are expected to be delivered by Christmas. Atari anticipates limited edition cartridges to ship in Q1 2022.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon® and has recently launched the all-new Atari VCS videogame computer system. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at Atari.com.

© 2021 Atari VCS, LLC. © 2021 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks of Atari Interactive, Inc. in the US and other countries. All rights reserved.



